Sharks stung by Stingrays Sumner spoils Riverview Senior Night

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays traveled north on Route 301 to Riverview to defeat the Sharks 28-21 in a back-and-forth battle between the two South Shore rivals. Sumner moved to 6-2 after the win, and the resurgent Riverview fell to 4-3. Both teams opened the season with playoff aspirations and looked at this game to continue to build momentum heading into the final weeks of the regular season. The Stingrays have two remaining games, at Newsome on Friday and home for the season finale vs Middleton on Nov. 4, at 7:30 in the Tank.

Riverview won the coin toss, and as has been the case for HS football teams, deferred to the second half, putting the Sumner offense to the test to start the game, and the Sharks defense held. The rest of the first quarter saw the two teams exchange drives but not put any points on the scoreboard, and the quarter came to a close 0-0. The Stingrays opened the second quarter with junior QB Greg Smith, returning to action after a two-week injury absence, calling his own number and pushing the pile for 2 yards to break the goal line for the first score. It was the first of four rushing touchdowns by Smith, accounting for all of the Stingray scoring. Riverview wasted no time in answering by using a long kickoff return to set up the offense in Sumner territory. The Sharks finished the drive with a 6-yard TD run but failed on the extra point. The half would end with Sumner up by a point.

Halftime featured both schools’ bands putting on a performance for the large crowd gathered for senior night. Riverview HS featured an elaborate show with forest scenery and a performance group joining the band for a half-time performance worthy of a Broadway stage. Once the prop trees were moved back off the field, the teams returned to the field to finish the much-anticipated match-up of the two teams with playoff aspirations. Sumner head coach Alonzo Ashwood has developed a strong program at Sumner, and first-year Riverview head coach Tony Gonzalez has energized a Sharks program headed in the right direction.

The Sharks, led by senior QB Harry Hensley, opened the scoring in the second half with a 7-yard run and tacked on a 2-point conversion to take a 14-7 lead. Hensley is a commit to Stetson University and will remain in Florida for his 2023-24 freshman season. Greg Smith led the Stingrays down the field and tied the score with a 7-yard run. Riverview answered with a 10-yard run to take the lead back and, in this see-saw battle, Stingray QB Smith added his 3rd rushing touchdown. He followed up with his final rushing TD by moving Sumner down the field after a Stingray defensive stop and dashing 10-yards for the final score on the evening.

The Sumner defense was called upon to make one final stop to secure the win. Riverview took over after the kickoff at the Sumner 25-yard line. QB Hensley spent the night living off the run, simulating a hand-off but keeping the ball on an especially well-crafted deceptive simulated hand-off. Leading the offense back onto the field for one final drive with just under three minutes remaining in the game, he was forced to the air to go for the tying TD but was unable to connect with a receiver in four attempts, and Sumner took over on downs. The Stingrays would run out the clock and emerge victorious.

Sumner will take on a 4-3 Newsome, looking to add to its two-game winning streak as it looks to continue to build momentum heading into the playoff season.