Ribbon-cutting held for $1.2 million Hillsborough County Fairgrounds structure

A ribbon-cutting earlier this month heralded the arrival of a long-awaited and much-needed addition to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, just in time for the start of the Hillsborough County Fair in November.

Replacing the large tent used for the livestock shows is a permanent, covered space measuring 150 feet wide and 125 feet deep, the result of a $1.2 million state-funded grant for construction. The new structure will be ready to go for the 11-day fair, starting Nov. 3, at 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover.

For students county wide participating in livestock shows, “it’s very special, going from 150-foot tents by 60 feet wide to what we have now,” said Greg Messick, who is in his second year as president of the Hillsborough County Fair Board of Directors.

Moreover, the oversized fans hanging from the sloped ceiling, starting from a 28-foot center, “save you from the elements and move the air around so you don’t have overheated animals,” Messick said. “When not used for livestock shows, the open-air building will be available for anything else that people might want to rent it for, including weddings, horse shows and other livestock events.”

Already the new building is approved for a phase two extension, at roughly the same amount, which would add another 100 feet, and, possibly, another 25 feet to add bathrooms and livestock offices as well, Messick said. Currently, the offices are in small buildings near the structure.

Meanwhile, the livestock tent will be repurposed. The Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District (HSWCD) is set to showcase conservation-minded exhibits, youth poster and rain barrel decorating contest entries, a youth horticulture show and the 6th annual HSWCD Great Plant Auction, set to start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

“As a member of the executive board of the Hillsborough County Fair, I’m thrilled to see the incredible progress we have made over the years since we began developing this property, which actually, was reclaimed phosphate land,” said Betty Jo Tompkins. “Everyone had a vision of the potential that could be here, and it’s exciting to see it all come to fruition. The fair showcases virtually hundreds of animals, including more than 200 chickens, 100 market lambs, swine, dairy, beef, turkeys and other water fowl.”

Moreover, as executive director of the HSWCD, Tompkins said she is pleased to put the old livestock tent to work.

“Our theme for the tent, ‘Bees, Bats, Birds and Butterflies, Our Perfect Pollinators,’ gives us the opportunity to showcase the importance of conservation in today’s world,” Tompkins said. “That’s why we stand by the statement that conservation is everybody’s business.”

For more on the fair, visit www.HillsboroughCountyFair.com/.