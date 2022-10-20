Lone Eagle Honor Flight—a personal recount of an exhilarating experience

By PHYLLIS HODGES

You may be familiar with the Honor Flight Network (HF), which, through 130 regional “hubs,” takes U.S. veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials honoring their service and sacrifice. However, there is a lesser-known program within the HF Network, which brings in those veterans living more than 120 miles from a hub or those diagnosed with a terminal illness. That’s the one I am writing about—the Lone Eagle Honor Flight.

Representing media, my husband Bill and I were invited to join a Lone Eagle group on October 3-5 for a first-hand experience and to meet the Honor Flight Network national leadership. Bill has featured the HF program previously on Veterans Corner Radio (radio/podcast) and will be airing a second broadcast.

Friendly HF volunteers met us at the airport on Monday, and we were ferried to the Hilton on the gigantic HF bus. At the hotel, more HF volunteers and National Program Director Bobbie Bradley were waiting to welcome the 26 veterans from 14 states and their companions with HF shirts, jackets, hats and other goodies.

It was fascinating to learn about the other participants. During a get-acquainted social and dinner, Rudy from El Paso told us about his advocacy for veterans who were forced back to Mexico, making them lose VA benefits. He shared photos of a veteran in a wheelchair missing a leg and another who had been badly beaten by the Cartel for refusing to join.

Joining us for the evening was a Fort Meade contingent of active service men and women. They performed a poignant flag-folding ceremony and presented the flag to Donna, the partner of a veteran who was scheduled for an HF trip but died in August.

We also met Serenity, a Missouri nine-year-old who has been raising funds, collecting food, etc. for veterans since she was five. Serenity was slated to lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery. A long-time supporter/friend would be accompanying her, along with two veterans from our group who won drawings for the privilege. Visit the Serenity Honors Facebook page to learn more.

On Tuesday, we headed for Washington in a slight rain that did not dampen our collective spirits in the slightest. Bobbie, with her bubbly personality, entertained our bus with military-oriented jokes and interesting factoids. For example, you may not know that the Washington Monument was constructed in two phases, resulting in two different shades of granite. Construction was stalled for 20 years due to lack of funds and, when resumed, matching granite wasn’t available. We also learned that if the flag on the Iwo Jima Memorial is tangled for two hours, a marine climbs up to fix it.

We visited five memorials during the morning (Eisenhower, Navy, Disabled American Veterans, Iwo Jima and Air Force). The Pentagon Memorial was scheduled but time reduced that to a drive-by. Lunch was at the Air Force Memorial where we mingled with an Honor Flight group of 127 veterans from the Williamstown, New Jersey, hub. It is noteworthy that Williamstown High School sponsors this annual HF, and it is the only school-sponsored hub in the nation. We were mightily impressed by video of a rousing morning send-off that included the school band and hundreds of students.

Our next stop was Arlington National Cemetery where we observed the Changing of the Guard and a Wreath-Laying Ceremony that was made even more poignant with our group members participating. By the way, did you know that any group can request a wreath-laying ceremony to honor U.S. veterans and members of the armed forces? (The group provides the wreath.) As we moved through the 644-acre cemetery with its rolling terrain, my mind’s eye was contrasting it with our Florida-flat Sarasota National Cemetery.

Along with the WWII, Korean and Vietnam war memorials, we visited the National mall and the Franklin D. Roosevelt and Martin Luther King memorials. Did you know the WWII Memorial is not dedicated to U.S. veterans? It is designated as a “people’s memorial” honoring all who helped during the war. The vast number of columns emblazoned with country and state names was awe-inspiring.

After dinner in the Falls Church area of Arlington, we headed back to Baltimore, grateful to the Honor Flight Network for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Since 2005, the Network has taken over 225,000 veterans to Washington at no cost to visit memorials dedicated to them. These excursions are organized either by the 130 regional hubs or the national Lone Eagle hub. For more information, visit www.honorflight.org/.