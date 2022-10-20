Little red schoolhouse at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds dedicated to Earl Lennard

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Another chapter of Hillsborough County history was written last week at a dedication ceremony for the little red schoolhouse at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, where Missy and Jeremy Lennard spoke again about the father they miss and the legacy he left behind.

Since his death in 2019, there has been no shortage of accolades and posthumous recognitions for Earl Lennard, the namesake of the high school in Ruskin, whose roots were deeply embedded in the soil, classrooms, church pews and board rooms of south Hillsborough County and beyond.

“Thank you to all of you. We truly enjoy hearing all the stories about our dad and knowing that his memory is alive and well,” said Missy Lennard, at the Oct. 13 dinner, held annually for agricultural education teachers at the fairgrounds. “And boy, if he were here tonight and saw all the Lennard High School FFA and Hillsborough County FFA Federation students in attendance, he would be so proud.”

Lennard, a lifelong member of Riverview United Methodist Church, entered the Hillsborough County public school system as a first-grader at Palm River Elementary and retired as its superintendent of schools in 2005. Born in 1942 to a large farming family, Lennard stayed true to his roots even as he rose through the ranks of one of the nation’s largest school systems, including stints as a social studies teacher, ag teacher and supervisor of agricultural education.

“He enjoyed teaching social studies, but he really enjoyed teaching agriculture,” said Jim Jeffries, a longtime and retired ag teacher at East Bay High, who worked with Earl Lennard both in school and at many state and county fairs and festivals. “There were many days he would be out there with the students on the land, teaching and demonstrating, and he loved it, which is true for most ag teachers.”

“He certainly never forgot his roots,” said Tom Umiker, former Hillsborough County Fair director, about Lennard’s love of the land. “I believe that truly, in his roots, he was a farmer first and the education piece came later.”

And what a piece it was. Under Lennard’s watch as superintendent, Hillsborough grew from the 11th largest to the eighth-largest school district in the nation, necessitating the addition and renovation of more than 90 schools. He contended with the fears and budget shortfalls in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and upon his retirement left a contingency fund of more than $300 million. Court-ordered desegregation ended during Lennard’s tenure, and he led the development of the school choice and magnet school program.

Along the way, Lennard met thousands of teachers, including Jennifer Sparano, who today is the school district’s director of administration. The exhibits inside the little red schoolhouse dedicated to Lennard are a testament to the respect she has for the superintendent and his penchant for keeping history alive.

“He was the superintendent I was hired under in 1998 as a first-year teacher, and he spoke at my new teacher orientation at Wharton High, which had just opened,” Sparano said. “He had a way of making all of the new teachers in the audience feel engaged. He made you feel wanted. And he also could be edgy enough that he got you thinking.”

Inside the little red schoolhouse, old classroom furniture, historical photographs, framed newspaper articles and historic meeting minutes tell the story of Hillsborough County schooling throughout the years. Tacked to a large green blackboard is a picture of Earl Lennard as a young teacher. Nearby is a Lennard FFA showcase and a display of entries in the Lennard High School Portrait Contest, for which students were asked to draw a likeness of their school’s namesake.

Leading into the schoolhouse is a bronze plaque that bears the likeness of Earl Lennard and notes three of his key accomplishments: Superintendent of Schools 1996-2005, Supervisor of Elections Hillsborough County 2009-2013 and Past President and Dedicated Supporter of Hillsborough County Fair.

Lennard High FFA students, under the supervision of lead agriculture science teacher Nate Cooley, lined up to welcome dedication attendees entering the little red schoolhouse.

“During the ceremony, my grandpa was talking to me about Earl Lennard and telling me all the stories about them growing up at the fairs and everything they did together,” Alivia Knight said, sporting her FFA jacket.

“I know he changed my life personally because I’m going to a school named after him that’s changed my life,” said Xavier Smith, who noted that through his Lennard FFA involvement he’s “done things I couldn’t do otherwise, such as racing pigs and learning forestry.”

That connection between learning and doing was made as well by Lennard’s children, who in their remarks thanked the ag teachers and fair representatives who impacted their lives from childhood to adulthood.

“Thank you for your memories, thank you for sharing your stories and more than anything, thank you for what you have done for us and for our family from the time we were itty-bitty all the way up,” Missy Lennard said.

Jeremy Lennard agreed, noting as well the enduring impact ag teachers have had on students who before entering an ag classroom “never saw a cow, never touched a cow, never cut okra, and now they’ve decided that ag is the field they want to go into.”

“I just love the fact that Dad was able to foster that kind of education,” Jeremy Lennard said, “and that it’s continued even well beyond his tenure professionally and his tenure with us in life.”

