Healthy Home Primary Care opens in greater Sun City Center area

By LOIS KINDLE

Dr. Jonathan Dychko is among a new breed of primary care physicians who believe the doctor/patient relationship is foremost in providing optimal care. As a general practitioner, he enjoys educating folks about prevention and wellness rather than focusing his practice strictly on intervention.

Patient care is truly a team effort for him.

“The focus is on two things – my goal as the physician and your goal as the patient,” Dychko said. “In a healthcare world filled with huge corporations, I believe there’s a need for a practice to [provide] value for the patient. What I enjoy most about being a doctor are the relationships I have with my patients, being able to communicate with them, educate and inform them about where they’re headed and helping them navigate through the healthcare system.”

Healthy Home Primary Care officially opened Oct. 13, after Dychko, 35, celebrated its grand opening the day before at 819 Cypress Village Blvd., Ruskin. The office is behind The Home Depot, just past Upper Creek Drive on the right.

Dychko’s stated mission is “to serve the needs of the community, provide a healthy patient experience, produce healthy patient outcomes and enable healthy daily living,” hence the name of his practice.

Healthy Home Primary Care offers the following in primary care and chronic care management: treatment of acute and chronic disease, preventative care, annual physicals and vaccinations, women’s care, mental health care and family medicine.

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and weekends, by appointment. The doctor is available 24/7, at least by phone.

The practice currently accepts Medicare, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, CarePlus, Humana Gold, Optum Freedom, Devoted, with more to come. It also offers self-pay pricing on its services.

“My goal is to get every plan possible,” Dychko said.

Born in Rochester, N.Y., Dychko was raised near Orlando, graduated from Winter Springs High School in 2005 and married his high school sweetheart, Liz Weston, six years later.

After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2014, the couple moved to Grenada, West Indies, where Dychko began his medical school training at St. George’s University. After almost two years, he and his wife returned to the United States to finish his clinical rotations in Atlanta.

Dychko received his medical degree in mid-2019 and completed his residency at HCA Florida Brandon Regional Hospital in June 2022.

It was there Dychko learned how the healthcare system operates, he said. He also learned there was an overwhelming need for general practitioners in the greater Sun City Center area.

“Many young and talented doctors are led into pursuing procedure-based specialties, and over the past 10 years, this has created a growing need in primary care,” Dychko said.

In light of his experience, he decided to locate his practice where he felt he would be most needed and where he could make the most difference.

One of the critical roles of a family physician, he said, is having a solid grasp of the healthcare system and being able to explain its workings to patients.

“It’s critical to educate the patient and the patient’s family, while helping them navigate the ever-growing complexity of healthcare today,” Dychko said.

The doctor resides in Riverview with his wife and their three children, Calvin, 7; Eve, 4; and Emily, 2.

To learn more about Healthy Home Primary Care or to make an appointment, call Lili Guerrero at 813-922-2660 or visit http://healthyhomeprimarycare.com/.