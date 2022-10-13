If you didn’t go, you missed a good one

By LOIS KINDLE

Concerns over growth, traffic and safety have become the rallying cry for many south Hillsborough County residents, including in a survey concerning transportation enhancements near Collins Elementary School in Riverview.

“Having worked at the school for years and watching the traffic on both roads, turn lanes are a must,” said Stacey Kaminski, in a survey regarding safety and traffic circulation issues related to Collins Elementary and Panther Trace and Summerfield boulevards. “I agree completely with the need for wider sidewalks and bike lanes.”

“I am excited to see something being done about the traffic before the middle school opens,” said Stephanie Emrich. “I support the changes and hope the drivers are more cautious in the area.”

“Hopefully, this will solve the issue of cars parked in the bike lanes for up to an hour prior to dismissal time” at Collins Elementary, 12424 Summerfield Blvd., said one unidentified survey respondent. “It is a problem at this school and others.”

At issue in a Hillsborough County Engagement and Education Hub survey is a $2.8 million project regarding safety and traffic circulation issues related to Collins Elementary and Panther Trace and Summerfield boulevards. The two-lane, 35-miles per-hour roads provide access to both school and residential areas. On the east leg of their intersection, the boulevards include a reduced-speed school zone and crosswalks.

Capital improvements include sidewalk widening to enhance walkability and implementation of left- and right-turn lanes, including, at the new school driveway, a southbound left-turn lane and a northbound right-turn lane, to provide storage and deceleration for the main vehicle pick-up and drop-off loop.

Also in the plans for Panther Trace and Summerfield boulevards is a push-button activated rapid flashing beacon on the east leg of the intersection and median extensions to enhance pedestrian safety and provide a “refuge area” for walkers.

Overall, the project includes measures to “accommodate extensive vehicle queuing during peak student pick-up and drop-off times” with the addition of the southbound right-turn lane at Summerfield and Panther Trace boulevards. It also improves matters for walkers, with new sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, curbing, pavement markings and enhanced pedestrian facilities.

With project planning completed in mid-2019 and design and land acquisition set for completion later this year, procurement is projected for completion in early 2023, with construction set through mid-2023. County officials further note that construction costs amount for roughly 75 percent of the project’s $2.8 million price tag.

The enhancements cannot come soon enough for one survey respondent, who contends it is not possible to “safely ride bikes in the bike lane because of the [number] of parents breaking the rules by parking in the bike lane.” As a result, motorists “have to ride around them into traffic onto Panther Trace Boulevard,” making it “so dangerous every single day that our children can’t go alone.”

Indeed, respondents made it clear the proposed safety measures of any sort are sorely needed and much welcome. “This area needs this so terribly,” said Kristin Storz, a respondent “grateful” for the survey discussion. “I’m 100 percent for this.”

For more on the survey responses and project overview, visit www.publicinput.com/hcengage and search for “Collins Elementary School Safety and Mobility Enhancements.”