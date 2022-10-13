CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS Chamber Cup Classic

Weekends seem to be prime time for people to hit the links. Well, not me, but other people. According to the National Golf Foundation, nearly 25 million people played golf in 2020. That’s around 8 percent of the total population of the U.S. Since I’m not an aficionado, I wanted to know why all the interest. Apparently there are a lot of reasons.

I’m hearing golf is a stress reliever. Spending time on a golf course can have a positive influence on your mood. Even more so if you win, I would assume. Golf can help decrease the chances of anxiety and depression and improve your blood pressure. Bottom line, when the going gets tough, head out to that first tee. And I’ve been told golf is a good source of exercise. While it doesn’t seem obvious that driving around in a golf cart chasing a little golf ball would be, Golf Digest tells me I’m wrong. According to a study by Golf Digest, the average golfer walks between two and six miles during an 18-hole round. And all of that walking is a huge boost to the cardiovascular system. In addition, your golf swing itself works a variety of muscle groups, including your legs, hips, glutes, shoulders, chest, and arms.

And in golf, as in life, age is really just a number. Golf can be played by people of all ages. There are very few sports that you can safely play at 80 or 90 years old, and golf is one of them. Plus, a golf course is a fabulous place for business professionals to network. Prospective clients can be much more receptive to business proposals after hitting the links rather than sitting in some stuffy boardroom.

So as a non-golfer, why my sudden interest in the sport? Well, it’s that time of year again. Time for the chamber’s annual Chamber Cup Classic. And anyone can join us – members and non-members alike. We’ll be golfing at Freedom Fairways Golf Course on Friday, Nov. 18, with registration and breakfast at 7 a.m. and an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Want to join us? Don’t delay. Our early bird special pricing for a foursome will only last until Oct. 27. Not much of a golfer but still want to get in on the fun? Stop by the chamber to take your chances on the golf-ball drop, the chest of cheer or to try to win the lotto board! Our golf classic is one of the major chamber fundraisers for the year, so we invite you all to participate! After all, it’s “fore” a good cause.

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.