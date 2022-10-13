100 Women Who Care Southshore observe decade of giving

By LOIS KINDLE

100 Women Who Care Southshore is about caring and giving. Since February 2012, its members have used their collective power to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to area nonprofit groups for the benefit of the South Shore community.

They gather quarterly to determine the recipient of their largesse through a simple process. Members commit to donating $100 every three months to a nonprofit organization the entire group decides to support.

Any member can nominate one as a potential beneficiary at the meeting, and the names of three of all those recommended are drawn from a basket. Representatives of those nonprofits are subsequently invited to make presentations before the members.

After these presentations are completed, members vote anonymously, and the nonprofit getting the most votes is named that quarter’s recipient. Each member then donates $100 directly to it through the website www.grapevine.org/.

Additionally, the Shultz Family Foundation matches up to $5,000 of whatever members donate each quarter.

“Everyone is so busy these days, and yet many want to benefit others in the community,” said Kathy Barton, a member of the 100 Women Who Care Southshore leadership team. “The beauty of our group is you can directly make an appreciable difference in only four hours of your time annually.

“The multiplier effect of us all working together is what enables us to make such significant donations,” she said.

Debbie Van Ore, a member since the group’s inception and now part of the leadership team, agrees.

“It’s the power of a collective group actively participating in a common purpose is part of our mission in giving back to our local community’s charities.

At its Sept. 6 meeting, PCAT Family Literacy Ministries won the most votes. Over the years, other recipients have included Haven of Hope, Showered and Empowered, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Southeastern Guide Dogs, My Warrior’s Place, Mary & Martha House, Firehouse Cultural Center and many more.

Anyone can join. There are no mandatory dues, volunteer hours, fundraisers, silent auctions or the like. Simply come to a meeting and learn for yourself what takes place. There’s no obligation to join, but if you choose to, you can sign up then and there.

“See what you like, see what you think,” Barton said. “It’s a great group of women.”

The next 100 Women Who Care Southshore meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the MiraBay Clubhouse lagoon Room, 107 Manns Harbor Drive, Apollo Beach. All quarterly meetings are from 7 to 8 p.m., with socializing and nominating from 6:30 to 7.

There are more than 650 global chapters in the 100+ Who Care Alliance, a network consisting of 100 Women Who Care, 100 Men Who Care, 100 Teens Who Care, 100 People Who Care and others.

To learn more about 100 Women Who Care Southshore, email Barton at kvbarton1000@gmail.com or Teri Lancaster (the third member of its leadership team) at lancaster.teri@gmail.com/.