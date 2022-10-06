Obituaries for the week of October 6, 2022

Edward J. Clancy

Feb. 19, 1936 – Sept. 21, 2022

Ed Clancy of Sun City Center, Fla., died peacefully at home with his wife of 65 years, Clara, by his side. He was 86.

Ed was born on Feb. 19, 1936, in Jersey City, N.J., to Mary (Carroll) and Edward Clancy. He was raised in Bayonne, N.J., by his mother and grandmother, Alice Carroll. He attended St. Henry’s grammar school in Bayonne and St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City. He sang in the choir and served as an altar boy at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Bayonne. He met and married the love of his life, Clara (Servedio), in 1957. They were married in a nuptial mass at Our Lady of Victories Church, Jersey City, N.J. He was a Staff Sergeant in the US Army Reserves from 1958 to 1965 and attended Newark College of Engineering. Ed loved sports and played basketball and was an avid bowler and golfer. He was bright and strategic and excelled at bridge and chess.

Ed and Clara lived in Bayonne as a newly married couple and in 1964 purchased their first new car, a 1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport Convertible, and their first home in Bloomfield, N.J. In 1965 their daughter, Mariclaire, was born. Ed worked for NopCo chemical company (later, Diamond Shamrock, then Henkel). During their time in their home in New Jersey, Ed and Clara spent time renovating their home. Ed was a fearless renovator long before home improvement television and internet help were available. In 1974 they purchased their first motor home and took vacations traveling the United States, including several cross-country trips. Ed carefully planned the sightseeing to include museums, zoos and important US historical sites. Trips to Mexico, Nova Scotia, Bermuda, and the Bahamas were memorable.

Ed was a coach of his daughter’s school softball team for several years, was an avid reader and book collector, and was a talented wood crafter and painter of ceramics. Ed was involved in Clara’s Tupperware business, and they were well known for their entertaining prowess – hosting family, friends and business colleagues.

In 1989, Ed’s company moved them to Landsdale, Pa., where they enjoyed living near a working dairy farm with plenty of fresh ice cream. Ed’s love of history led them to explore Philadelphia and historical sites near their home. They also took trips exploring many state capitals and presidential libraries.

Never liking the cold, snowy winters, Ed retired after 30 years of service and convinced Clara to move to Florida. They found a home in Sun City Center in July of 1999 and did renovations to make it their own – with Ed still doing a lot of the work. Ed worked for the US Census from 2000 to 2010. Ed and Clara were always together in their activities, including the Sun City Center Audubon Club. They planned and managed the club’s overnight trips for 10 years, the last being in 2019. They served as the club’s historians.

Travel was always a priority, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary back in Hawaii where they had gone in 1982 for their 25th. Their love of travel continued with trips to Europe, Hawaii again in 2015, Alaska and a cruise through the Panama Canal. Ed was also greatly supportive of friends and families in need. He worked with Clara on many activities in support of getting books to those in need, helping with home renovations and fund raising to help anyone facing financial hardship. Ed and Clara mostly enjoyed their time enjoying all the special sights of Florida (including Disney), time spent with family and friends, and their home with a view of the birds and wildlife on the golf course. Ed loved animals and spent his life in the company of several cats, their beloved dog, Georgie, and their granddog, Coco.

Ed is survived by his wife Clara; daughter Mariclaire and son-in-law Al Jones; sisters-in-law, Julia Lawson and Georgetta Servedio; beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral mass is being held on Oct. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an organization important to Ed, the Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th Street E, Palmetto, FL 34221.

Ruel Davis

Ruel Davis, 87 of Delaware, Ohio, and formerly of Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania, and Sun City Center, Florida, passed away September 28 at Willow Brook Delaware Run, surrounded by family.

He was born March 10, 1935, in Barr Township, Pa., to John Orin and Ella(Good) Davis. He graduated from Spangler High school in 1952 and enlisted in the United States Army, where he served as a firefighter in occupied Japan from September 1953 – August 1955. Upon his return to the US, he enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he earned a double major in chemistry and physics. He first taught in the Washington, D.C., area, then transferred back home and taught at Purchase Line High School in Commadore, Pennsylvania until his retirement.

On March 7, 1969, he married Pauline (Repine) Dye, and he also became step-dad to Beverly, Barbara and John. After retiring from teaching, he and Pauline began rehabbing houses and enjoying time between Florida and Pennsylvania. They also cared for many loved ones throughout their retirement years.

Ruel was proceeded in death by his wife Pauline; his parents, Orin and Ella; siblings, Helen, Ethel, Chauncey and Carl; daughter, Barbara Deeble; sons-in-law, Terry Vorhees and Charles Deeble.

He is survived by sister Lois Young of Stow, Ohio; daughter, Beverly Vorhees of Ruskin, Fla.; son John (Debbie) Dye of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren, Sean Yoder, Ryan Yoder (Stacey Vertullo), Christa (Greg) Carll, Jenny Deeble (Marty Martin), Charles (Sarah) Deeble, Matthew (Elizabeth) Dye, Thomas (Chelsea) Dye, Christopher (Wendy) Greasamar; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place in the Spring of 2023 in his beloved home of Cambria County, Pennsylvania. An announcement of date and time will follow at a later date.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Willow Brook at Delaware Run for their care and love of our “Pap.”

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/.

Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is proud to serve this veteran and his family.

Virginia Lee Marker

Our beloved mother, Virginia Lee Marker, passed on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of 94. She will be laid to rest in a private gathering at the Rest Haven Cemetery in her hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland. Virginia will rest alongside her husband, Charles (Bud) Franklin Marker, and her parents, Ruth Irene House Hook, and Richard Forrest Hook. Her sister, Beverly Hook Peterson Popo rests nearby.

In 1981, Virginia and Charles moved to the Tampa area after living in the towns of Hagerstown, Sparrows Point (on C Street), Lutherville and Camp Hill. According to her friends and neighbors in Ruskin and then Kingspoint, Virginia, or Jennie, had a grand spirit. She was a strong woman who knew what she wanted and could make things happen.

Jennie became a vice president of finance and a controller in the medical instruments industry until her retirement in 2000 at the age of 72. Jennie was an avid volunteer at a woman’s shelter, Mary & Martha House. Jennie enjoyed helping others and took pride in her volunteer assignments. She was a leader of the Tampa Southshore Chapter of the American Business Woman’s Association. In 2003, Jennie was named the Woman of the Year by her chapter.

Over time, Jennie realized her goal of visiting all 50 states in the US, and also expanded her traveling adventures to Europe. While she enjoyed traveling with her husband and children, later in life her favorite travel companions were Cass Marker and Betty Marker Hose and her husband Jack.

In 2021, Jennie moved back to Maryland to be closer to her youngest daughter, Susan Marker and her family, where her favorite pastimes included playing with her great grandson and visiting her granddaughter’s “off the track thoroughbred race horse.”

She was thankful for all the support she received from the staff at Morningside House of Ellicott City. Jennie was an expert bingo player at Morningside and loved to shop for bingo prizes, using her bingo bucks.

Jennie is survived by her daughters, Susan Marker and Kimberly Marker Fritz, and son, Jeffrey Marker, and their families; sister-in-law, Betty Marker Hose, and her family; and nephew, John Peterson II, and his family. For those who feel inclined to honor Jennie’s memory, please consider making a donation to the Mary & Martha House in Ruskin, Florida, using its website – www.maryandmarthahouse.org/.

Robert James Sandora

Robert James Sandora 69, of Sun City Center, Fla., died unexpectedly Aug. 4, 2022. He was born July 3, 1953, in Wichita, Kansas, son of Robert J. Sandora and Dolores E. Lowden. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Nicholas S. Sandora, and a sister, Sherle Hillwick. Robert is survived by his wife, Karen Symonds; sons, Benjamin J Sandora, Sean (Kate) Sandora, Jason E (Christina Riobe) Sandora; daughter Brittany Symonds; brother, Richard (Dianna) Findley; sister, Debra Carson; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Robert served with the US army in Korea as a medic with the first Battalion ninth infantry. Robert spent years working as a chef and a business owner. In retirement Robert enjoyed socializing; he could talk to anyone about anything. He could be seen fishing on his dock and would “fish on demand” for tilapia when the Rapture Center of Tampa Bay had a need. If he wasn’t cooking or on the lake, he was gardening. His combined passion for animals and environment led him to working with Middle Lake’s islands to protect bird rookeries by promoting native trees and plants for the islands. In lieu of flowers, family suggest making a donation for protecting Middle Lake’s bird rookeries.

A celebration of life will be held this Sunday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at 1504 Blackstone Circle, Sun City Center, Fla. All who knew him are welcome to join family and friends for our celebration of Robert’s life. BYOB; we will have barbecue style food; for those who would like to contribute to food, desserts are welcome but not necessary.