Medicare’s open enrollment begins Oct. 15, free seminars set

By LOIS KINDLE

This year’s Medicare Annual Enrollment Period starts Oct. 15 and is open through Dec. 7. During this time, you can make changes to your Medicare supplement, Advantage Plan or Part D coverage.

Medicare specialist Marcie Maisonet will once again host a series of hour-long seminars to explain your options and differences between various plans.

If you don’t like certain aspects of your current choice of plan, or if your doctor or hospital is now out of network, this is the time to make a switch. It’s best to be fully informed before making any decision since the quality of your healthcare is at stake.

“Medicare Supplement plans are the most comprehensive coverage to offset original Medicare,” said Maisonet. “Medicare Plan G is the highest coverage option available, and it’s often referred to as the ‘Cadillac of supplements.’”

The Medicare Plan G supplement covers the 20 percent co-insurance on Medicare-approved charges, while you are responsible for the Medicare Part B deductible. For 2002, the annual deductible is $233 annually, but the 2023 deductible has not yet been released. You can choose any doctor or medical facility throughout the country. It even covers out-of-network physician charges and out-of-network medical facilities like Mayo Clinic.

“With the overall rising costs of health care, premiums and the higher cost of living, supplement plan N may offer more of a budget-friendly option for many people struggling with coverage costs,” Maisonet said. “It offers you $20 copays for Medicare Part B services and coinsurance after you pay Medicare’s Part B deductible.”

Medicare Part B coverage includes visits to primary care doctors and specialists, outpatient services, durable medical equipment and other Part B-approved services. Supplement N also offers you up to a $50 copayment for emergency room visits that don’t result in an inpatient admission.

It does not cover Part B excess coverage, which Maisonet will be happy to explain.

There’s more.

“I’ve seen quite a few contract negotiations taking place right now between insurance companies and providers,” Maisonet said. “Some of these negotiations will be resolved and some of them won’t. If they’re not, I’d strongly urge you to review all the Medicare options available during this Annual Enrollment Period.

“Otherwise, if you stay put, you could very well be forced to change your doctors and hospitals, even if you’re currently receiving care and don’t want to start over with new providers,” she said.

Maisonet’s free informational seminars will take place as follows:

Oct. 12, 10 a.m. at Kings Point North Clubhouse, Ripple Room, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center

Oct. 26, 10 a.m., at Kings Point North Clubhouse, Ripple Room, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center

Oct. 27, 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1971 Haverford Ave.

Nov. 16, 10 a.m. United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1971 Haverford Ave.

She also offers a complimentary consultation to review all of your Medicare coverage options. To arrange one or to RSVP for one of the seminars, call Maisonet at 813-634-7001 (Payant Insurance Solutions) or directly at 813-416-5957.