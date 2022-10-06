LOOSE ENDS: Hurricane Ian leaves Pine Island shattered

Hardly anyone in Florida remained untouched by Hurricane Ian last week. The huge storm ravaged southwest Florida, mercilessly engulfing our barrier islands and the Ft. Myers area before turning and heading north across the state.

What’s truly sobering was its last-minute turn, which kept its raging winds and storm surge from making landfall here in the Tampa Bay area, much like what happened with Hurricane Charlie in 2004. This very well could have been us.

The devastation caused by Ian’s wrath is profoundly heartbreaking for those of us viewing its aftermath. But for the people who’ve lost everything and must start their lives over, it’s utterly gut-wrenching.

One of those places is Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast. Unknown to many, it’s nothing like its touristy neighbors, Sanibel and Captiva.

This close-knit, coastal community is filled with friendly working-class, salt-of-the-earth residents who love the island’s natural setting and slow pace, its fishing, palm-tree farms and boating.

There are no sandy beaches, no condos, no MacDonald’s. As a visitor, you go there simply to relax, boat or fish – that’s it.

I say this because Pine Island holds a special place in my heart and that of my spouse. It’s a connection that’s hard to explain. We simply fell in love with the place and have been there three times in recent years just to get away.

We most recently visited the island the week leading up to Labor Day. Little did we know only weeks later, it would lie in ruins.

The hurricane took out the only bridge accessing the island and left it accessible only by air or boat. Residents who endured the storm are currently stranded, surrounded by wreckage and cut off from essential services.

Our dear friend Connie Lesko and her husband, Mike, have deep roots there and maintained a mobile home on the main canal in St. James City, the southernmost part of Pine Island, for 23 years. A gathering place for their entire family, it’s been their home away from home.

Thus far, they don’t know the extent of its damages, but the home beside theirs and the one across the street were completely destroyed.

“Our heart is really breaking for those who’ve lost everything and don’t know at this point how they’re ever going to recover,” she said, holding back tears. “The island as we know it is forever changed, but the islanders will remain, and right now they need our support.”

Toward that end, Connie and her daughter, Amanda Gary, are organizing a fundraiser to offer assistance and send Pine Island’s residents the message they’re not alone.

The family friendly event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Waypoint Bar and Grill, 11000 U.S. 41 N, Palmetto. It will include music, food, raffles and prizes, with details forthcoming. Donations for Pine Island will be gratefully accepted there.

If you can’t make the fundraiser or would like to donate now, visit the Beacon of Hope of Pine Island, a 501(c) (3) United Way Partner Agency at https://beaconofhopepineisland.com/.

Checks made payable to Beacon of Hope can be mailed to Connie Lesko, 1809 New Bedford Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573, or dropped off at the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza.

For more information, call Connie at 813-927-1147.

If there was a time to pay it forward, this is it.

Lois Kindle is a freelance writer and columnist for The Observer News. Contact her at lekindle@aol.com/.