Eos Fitness grows its Florida footprint with new gym in Riverview

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The EoS Fitness community has entered the southeastern Hillsborough County market with its newly opened location in Riverview, which adds to its slate of gyms open or set to open in Florida, including its sixth location in Tampa Bay next year.

According to company officials, the EoS Riverview location, at 5891 South Gornto Lake Road, is part of the company’s “aggressive plan to open more than a dozen new locations throughout Florida over the next two years.”

As it stands in Riverview, EoS Fitness opened with more than 40,000 square feet of exercise and wellness space and a team of local fitness experts, personal trainers, group fitness instructors and “fitness fanatics committed to serving members.”

“We strive to make overall wellness more equitable and achievable, empowering everyone to become part of a fitness community where they are challenged to be the best versions of themselves,” said Richard Idgar, chief operating officer of EoS Fitness. “By building a community and offering something for all, we help support and celebrate our individual and collective wellness journeys.”

In pursuit of those objectives, EoS Fitness offerings include free weights up to 150 pounds, an abundance of cardio equipment, turf functional training zones and more than 50 signature G-fit workout classes weekly.

Premium amenities include “The Yard” (a green-turf functional training area), the MOVEoS Cinema (for working out while watching a big-screen movie in a theater setting), an indoor pool and hot tub, his-and-her saunas, a fully-equipped recovery room with massage chairs, cutting-edge strength equipment and a Kids’ Club.

Classes are classified by strength and core, just cardio, strength and cardio, group cycling, water fitness, dance fitness (including Zumba) and mind, body and stretch (including yoga). Offerings include as well Les Mills Sprint, for high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and Les Mills Core.

The EoS Fitness mobile app includes, as well, unlimited access to more than 100 on-demand Les Mills virtual workouts for certain membership levels.

Memberships start with the basic offering, at $9.99 per month. A free pass for seven consecutive days is available to test the waters. EoS Fitness reportedly has more than 100 locations nationwide, including in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

Open now are six locations in Florida, including in Riverview, Sarasota, Orlando, Coral Springs and two locations in Tampa, at 2525 North Dale Mabry Hwy. and 5320 Ehrlich Road. The enrollment center is open in Land O’Lakes and enrollment centers are set to open next year in Tampa, at 3602 Waters Ave. and in Lutz, Hudson, Casselberry, Boca Raton and Kendall. The enrollment center for the 14th Florida location is set to open in Kissimmee in 2024.

Open 24 hours a day seven days a week, EoS Fitness Riverview is at 5891 South Gornto Lake Road. Kids’ Club hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, and from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Fridays. For membership costs and other EoS Fitness information, visit www.eosfitness.com/. Call the Riverview club at 813-497-7320.