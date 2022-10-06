Home Prep Sports East Bay celebrates homecoming after beating Spoto
Prep Sports

East Bay celebrates homecoming after beating Spoto

Indians only perfect squad in South Shore

by theObserver

By STEVE JACKSON

Only one of five South Shore high school football teams survived the unusual Monday night football. That honor goes to the 5-0 East Bay Indians. Following the 53-6 shellacking put on Spoto, East Bay remains the only undefeated squad in the South Shore.
Homecoming is being celebrated all week at East Bay High. This Friday night the highlight is the home football game with scoreless and winless 0-5 Chamberlain. Earlier this week on Monday, the Indians’ Vincent Ketchup scored on a pass interception, two rushing TDs and a pass reception from QB Nathan Evans.
All the other South Shore teams, similar to East Bay, had Friday, Sept. 30, postponed to Oct. 3, due to the ravages of Hurricane Ira. The Riverview Sharks fell to 3-2 against Newsome. The visiting 4-1 Wolves from Lithia took care of the Sharks 29-12. A tough Alonso Ravens squad is now 5-1. The Ravens come to Riverview this Friday night. Another team having Friday Homecoming is the 3-2 Sumner Stingrays versus 0-6 Lennard. The Longhorns lost Monday night 33-0 to Bloomingdale. Spoto, now 1-4, is visiting 2-3 Leto, looking this Friday night for a win.

East Bay Indians Football Facebook Photo
East Bay remains the only undefeated squad in the South Shore.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Durant nips Sumner Monday Night

Sumner Volleyball enjoying a great season

East Bay favored to remain unbeaten vs Spoto...

Sumner struggles at Wharton Looks to rebound against...

Unbeaten East Bay nips Riverview; Spoto gains win

Sumner extends season-starting win streak to 4

Sumner extends winning streak

East Bay & Riverview tangle; Spoto eyes win...

Sumner wins weather shortened home opener

Spoto, Lennard look for grid wins versus Tampa...

Follow by Email
Facebook