‘Meet Your Match’ at South Hillsborough Chamber Biz Expo

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Fall Business Expo at Community Hall in Sun City Center. The event will take place Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S. Admission is free.

It’s your chance to come meet representatives of the member businesses and nonprofit organizations serving the community and learn all about their products and services.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and chat with three well-known professional wrestlers – Haku, Cuban Assassin Fidel Sierra and Ricky Santana. These international stars will be giving autographs and you can have your picture taken with them.

Haku, a Tongan professional wrestler, is known for his career appearances in the World Wrestling Federation, World Championship Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He and Andre the Giant were International Tag Team champions.

The Cuban Assassin and Ricky Santana twice won tag team championships as the Cuban Connection with the National Wrestling Alliance and World Wrestling Council.

“Our theme is “Meet Your Match,” said Lynne Conlan, the chamber’s executive director. “You’re not going to get body slammed,” she joked, referring to the trio of wrestlers. “The match I’m referring to is the doctor, financial planner, real estate agent or home repair person whose products or services will meet your everyday needs. Every member looks forward to serving you.”

Here is a sampling of the vendors who’ve already reserved a table: the Flip Flop Shops Sun City, Sun Towers (and Chef Jerry Badders’ famous brownies), HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and Tampa Bay Family Physicians; Apollo Pain Management, TD Bank, John Moore Flooring, Humana and The Overton Group (with its incredible donuts); T & J Painting, Sabrina’s Gulf Coast Window Cleaning, Morgan Exteriors, Better Business Bureau and The Observer News; Freedom Plaza, Grease Monkey Automotive, Sun City Center Funeral Home and more.

As for charities, C.A.R.E. (Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort), Campaign Against Human Trafficking, Mary & Martha House, Hearing Loss Association of Sun City Center, Sun City Center Emergency Squad, Firehouse Cultural Center, Enterprising Latinas and others will be on hand.

There’ll be lots of free handouts, tchotchkes, door prizes and/or treats. The Sun City Center Rotary will be making hot dogs on its new machine and selling a hot dog, chips and drink combo for $5.

Stop by the chamber’s table at the expo to learn more about its Nov. 18 Chamber Golf Classic, and be sure to mark your calendar for its 2023 events. The Spring Trade Show will be Feb. 23 and the Fall Business Expo, Oct. 6. Both will take place at Community Hall.

For more information or to reserve one of the few vendor tables still available, call the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce at 813-634-5111.