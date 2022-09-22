Obituaries for the week of September 22, 2022

Barbara Lee (Hise) Moye

July 2, 1941 – August 6, 2022

Barbara Moye of Sun City Center, Fla., died peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the age of 81. She was a beloved wife, Mom, and Nana, who cherished the time spent with her family. Born on July 2, 1941, in Ridgway, Ill., she was the third of four children born to Shan and Elaine Hise.

Barbara attended grade school and high school in Ridgway. She began dating the love of her life, Andy Moye, during her freshman year of high school, and they continued to date throughout her high school years. Barbara graduated as the valedictorian of her class in 1959 and began college at Southern Illinois University the summer after graduation. She married Andy a year later on Sept. 4, 1960, and went on to get a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Education.

After college, Andy and Barbara lived in DuQuoin, Ill., where Barbara taught school for a few years before their son Shannon was born. Then, they moved to Fairfield, Ill., where their daughter Crystal was born. Barbara stayed home with her children while they were young. When they entered grade school, she taught Head Start for a few years, taught 3rd grade at Merriam Grade School for two years and was a substitute teacher in several area schools. Later, she worked for Frontier Community College as a Student Service Academic Liaison. In 1990, Andy and Barbara moved to Peoria, Ill., and Barbara worked part-time as a secretary at her sister and brother-in-law’s insurance agency.

When Andy retired in 2001, the couple moved to Newburgh, Ind., to be near their son and his family. They enjoyed traveling to many places over the years and visited their daughter and her family in North Carolina a couple times a year. After the death of Barbara’s parents, they bought a place in Sun City Center, Fla., and became snowbirds, living half the year in Indiana and half the year in Florida, until 2015 when they sold their house in Indiana. Due to Barbara’s declining health, they moved into Aston Gardens, an independent living apartment in Sun City Center, in December 2020.

Throughout the years, Barbara was actively involved in several Baptist churches. She taught children’s Sunday School, Bible School, and Girls in Action classes, taught teen girls’ classes, discipled many ladies, and led numerous women’s Bible studies. She was an avid Bible scholar, who memorized countless Bible verses. Barbara loved to read and had acquired a large collection of Christian fiction books, Bible Study books, and books about Christian living and being a faithful follower of Christ.

Barbara was an excellent seamstress, who made a lot of clothes over the years, including her wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses. In addition, she made clothes for her daughter and granddaughters, Halloween costumes, Barbie clothes, doll clothes, pillows, quilts, curtains and other items for her homes. She also enjoyed counted cross-stitch and various other craft projects and was known for her beautiful, home-made gifts.

Preceding Barbara in death are her parents, Shan and Elaine Hise. Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of nearly 62 years, Andrew John Moye; their children, Shannon Dale Moye and Crystal Lorraine (Franklin) Witter; and their grandchildren, Myranda Kae Moye, Faith Elaine Witter, Lyndsay Nicole Moye, Kylee Marie Moye and Andrew (Drew) Franklin Witter.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (702 Del Webb Blvd. W, Sun City Center, Fla.). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Trinity Baptist Church library for books to be purchased in memory of Barbara.

Marlene K. Turner

Marlene Kay (Karlik) Turner, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Born in Syracuse, N.Y., on April 3, 1944, to the late Martin and Gladys Karlik, she went to the Lord at age 78. She is survived by her husband, Joseph David Turner, and had been a devoted wife for 58 years. Kay has two older sisters, also of Sun City Center, Joyce Meier and Sandra Hooks.

A loving mother and grandmother, the joy of Kay’s life was her family. Surviving are three children, Ronald Turner (wife Cindy) of Syracuse, N.Y., Rebecca Premock (husband Brian) of Richmond, Va., and Daniel Turner of Durham, N.C.; her five grandchildren, Allison Turner Skinner (Will), Elliot Turner, Mallory Premock, Aubrey Premock and Delilah Turner; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kay’s husband became a minister of the Baptist church, and she became a dedicated wife of the preacher; she also enjoyed teaching children at Sunday School and Bible Camp and was very involved in fellowship activities. She was kind and loving to everyone and was especially glad to help the elderly. Although Kay’s life took her to many different places that she enjoyed, she was thrilled to live near her sisters in her final home in Florida. She became very involved with the Trinity Baptist Church, which she and her husband joined after arriving.

Kay always enjoyed going back to central New York where she grew up and still has relatives. Her oldest grandchild recently married in the Adirondack Park in New York, which created a happy reunion where Kay was able to see many of her beloved family. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Sun City Center, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. Donations in Kay’s honor can be made to Trinity Baptist Church in Sun City Center, Florida, and the family requests that you please do an act of kindness for someone else in Kay’s memory! If you desire to send flowers, consider Sun City Center Florist, 1607 Sun City Center Plaza.

Virginia L. Williams

Virginia L. Williams, née Blayney, age 91, of Sun City Center, Fla., born on April 17, 1931, in East St. Louis, Ill., died on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Life Path Hospice in Sun City Center, Fla.

Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She graduated from East St. Louis Senior High School. Virginia was a retired government civil servant for the Defense Mapping Agency Aerospace Center (DMAAC). She was also a former member of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, Fla., a member of the Ainad Belles and a life member of the original Veterans of Foreign Wars in Fairview Heights, Ill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Olen Williams; her parents, John and Freda, née Roberts; her sister Grace and brother, Charles (Sunny) Blayney; and a daughter, Carol Deichmann, and stepson, Bruce Williams.

Virginia is survived by her children, Jerry Garcia of Cibolo, Texas, Gloria Daws of Sun City Center, Fla., Janet Hanley of Manassas, Va., Pamela Carter of Fairview Heights, Ill., Joni Meehan of Waterloo, Ill.; her step-children, Tim Williams of Swansea, Ill., Theresa Zappa of Belleville, Ill., Kim Johnson of Highland, Ill.; and 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, Ill.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, Ill.

Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, Ill.

Sheila McCarron

Sheila McCarron was born Oct. 26, 1937, and passed away on Aug. 10, 2022, in Sun City Center, Fla. She was preceded in death by Woodrow Butler (father) and Lillian G. Butler (mother) and survived by siblings Sandra McJunkin (sister) and Dan Butler (brother).

Sheila was married to David Ingram (deceased) and John McCarron. She was an employee of WCI for over 20 years as assistant manager.

A grave side service took place at Hillsborough Cemetery.