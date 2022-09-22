Fun ways to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s South Shore

By LOIS KINDLE

Although the South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s isn’t until Oct. 15, there remain a number of fundraising events before then for you to enjoy and support. Each is open to the public, and all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization supporting research for a cure.

Everyone’s invited to attend an Alzheimer’s Benefit Concert in the Freedom Plaza Auditorium, 1010 American Eagle Blvd., Sun City Center. The Sept. 26 event will feature Bert Keyth, a fun and spontaneous entertainer who plays everything from blues and country to reggae and rock on multiple instruments. The doors open at 1:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 2.

Tickets are available at the Freedom Plaza ROC and Community Life Services offices, 1010 American Eagle Blvd., Sun City Center; the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center; or by calling Connie Lesko at 813-927-1147. The cost is $10 each.

All checks should be written to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s Stephanie’s Darlings Team is hosting Brunch and Bingo, Sept. 30, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 W Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center. Set to take place from 10 a.m. to noon, the cost is $20 for 10 games. It includes the chance to win some great prizes and a simple brunch.

South Hillsborough Chamber members Sean Andrews, of Edward Jones, and Sarah Baez, of Care Patrol, will call the numbers.

Tickets are available at the church office or the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center. Checks should be written to the Alzheimer’s Association.

RSVP to Kim Bauer, 813-344-9213, or Connie Lesko, 813-927-1147.

To join the Stephanie’s Darlings Team or to donate to its fundraising effort, visit www.alz.org/southshore/. It’s a way for team captain Kim Bauer to remember and honor her 92-year-old mom, Stephanie Dodge, who died 10 years ago after living with Alzheimer’s for five years.

Bauer will sell Forget-Me-Not flowers for $5 apiece to be placed on an Honor Tree at the Brunch and Bingo fundraiser and also at the Walk.

Purchasers can write a name on the flower of anyone they lost to Alzheimer’s or a related dementia, someone living with either or a caregiver.

Team Aston Gardens is hosting its 2022 prize drawing to benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s by raffling off two $100 Visa gift cards, a $100 Amazon gift card, $100 Publix gift card, $50 Olive Garden/Longhorn Plus gift card, a fall gift basket and a wine gift basket. Who couldn’t use any of these?

Tickets are $5 for 3 tickets, $2 each or “fingertip to fingertip (arm’s length),” $20. They’re available at any local Aston Gardens reception desk: 231 Courtyard Blvd. or 1311 Aston Gardens Court, Sun City Center.

Tickets will also be available at the Walk. Prizes will be awarded at the event, but you do not need to be present to win.

For more information, call Candise Brown at 813-634-4497.