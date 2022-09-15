Obituaries for the week of September 15, 2022

Dennis G. Nash

1950-2022

Dennis G. Nash, age 72, of Grand Haven, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was born July 7, 1950, in Battle Creek to Jack and Donna (Stoudt) Nash and on Aug. 22, 1970, he married Pamela Jones.

Dennis was a veteran of the US Army and served during Vietnam. He worked 32 years as an air traffic controller before retiring in 2003, and after retiring, he worked part-time at Disney World for 10 years. Dennis is a member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Florida. Dennis enjoyed being active and serving his community through DeColores, Pilgrimage Communities and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity for many years. He loved amusement parks, pickleball, volleyball, bicycling, sports, musical shows and playing cards and games with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Pamela; two children: Ken (Christine) Nash and Heather (Troy) Andreasen; six grandchildren, Taylor, Silas, Elijah and Mason Nash, and Brayden and Tolbin Andreasen; sister, Nancy (Jim) Brutsche; brothers, Jim (Rochelle) Nash, Rick (Pat) Nash and Steve Nash; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Nash and Donna Cavinder.

A memorial service was held Aug. 27, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of the Dunes in Grand Haven, Mich. To watch his service please visit www.sytsemafh.com and search Nash in the Find Tributes section. Memorial contributions in memory of Dennis may be given to the Sun City Volunteer Emergency Squad. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com/.

Rhoda L. Magnuson

Rhoda Louise Weth Magnuson passed on to join Jesus on Sept. 11, 2022, in Sun City Center, Fla. at the age of 95. Rhoda was born in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 1927, to Alton and Mildred Taylor. She is survived by her brother, Tom Taylor; three daughters, Sandra Parsons, Lynda Vankerschaever and Debra Grimm; three sons-in-law, Skip Parsons, Randy Vankerschaever and Mike Grimm; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rhoda met her husband, Bob Weth, during World War II. They married on Dec. 12, 1945, and soon moved to Detroit, Mich., where she began a new life as a devoted wife, housewife and mother. During those years she volunteered at Beaumont Hospital, played bridge, golfed and bowled. She was active and involved in her community. She and Bob were blessed with a second home in Cheboygan, Mich., where they spent their summers and made lifelong friends.

Rhoda was able to travel to many overseas countries with her husband and return to share her experiences with her daughters. Her blue eyes reflected the joy she found in life!

Services for Rhoda will be private with only family members present.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society and/or the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.