Ghastly good time awaits all at Trick or Tee Time golf tourney

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re into Halloween, playing golf and having a blast, you won’t want to miss the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s spooktacular 3rd Annual Trick or Tee Time Golf Tournament.

“It’s filled with people who like spending time with friends and enjoying a really fun afternoon on the course,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “I laugh so much my face hurts.”

The Oct. 8 event will take place again this year at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, 13050 Summerfield Blvd., Riverview.

The spooktacular tournament is unique in that costumes are optional. Given its Halloween theme, many players, and even volunteers, choose to dress up for the ghoulish occasion.

Imagine a pirate putting away a putt or Minnie Mouse driving from a tee box. It’s all part of the fun, and there’s a prize for the best costume.

The hauntingly entertaining event is fun, laid-back and noncompetitive.

“I love it because everyone enjoys it,” said Apollo Beach resident Kelly Reedy. “It’s a fun day of golf and fellowship, and the food’s great. I’m looking forward to volunteering again this year.”

Play is open to area golfers of all ages. Sign-in is at noon for the shotgun start at 1 p.m. The $100-per-person entry fee includes green fees, cart, after-golf lunch, water and electrolyte beverages or beer on the course. Everyone gets a tote cooler filled with assorted goodies.

“I served lunch in a panda costume last year,” said Anna Fe Coburn, the chamber’s executive assistant. “It was so much fun seeing people dressed up on the course. Everyone’s always in a good mood. They’re having fun!”

Many of the holes will have themed games, like “Putting into a Pumpkin,” hosted by sponsors. Prizes will be awarded to 1st-, 2nd- and last-place teams and for an array of golf contests, including the shot closest to the hole, longest drive and others yet to be decided.

There are a number of sponsorship levels available for this fang-tastic event for area businesses to promote themselves and support the tournament. These include

• Tombstone Hole Sponsor, $150, signage on one hole as a featured sponsor.

• Haunted Ghost Sponsor, $300, entry for two golfers and signage as a Tombstone Hole Sponsor

• Frankenstein Sponsor, $650, entry for four golfers, exclusive hole and Haunted House Ghost Sponsor.

• Graveyard Sponsor, $1,500, includes all with Frankenstein Sponsor at exclusive hole. Name and logo on all marketing materials, plus social media recognition. Special area on the course named after Graveyard sponsor.

• Halloween on the Green Title Sponsor, $4,000, entry for eight golfers, Tombstone Hole Sponsor at exclusive hole. Name and logo on all marketing material and social media recognition. VIP status on decorated carts.

Some of the Tombstone Hole Sponsors so far this year are Ray Monahan, Century 21 Beggins Enterprises; Dynamic Painting; Zipperer’s Funeral Home; TD Bank; Michael Ball, Edward Jones; Fringe Benefits Salon and Yasenny Marketing. Circles Restaurant and Land’s End Marina have signed on as Graveyard Sponsors.

Checks should be made payable to the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce and returned in person or mailed to the chamber at 201 W. Shell Point Road, Ruskin, FL 33570. Credit card payments can be made online at www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org or over the phone at (813) 645-1366.

Tournament proceeds help fund the chamber’s community outreach efforts, including its Educational Partnership, Homeless Initiative and Military Affairs Outreach.

“We’re expecting another great day of golf and lots of laughter again this year,” Davis said. “If you like having fun, come join us!”

To register a team for the Trick or Tee Time Golf Tournament or for information on volunteering or becoming a sponsor, call 813-645-1366.