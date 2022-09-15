CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

I can’t believe we are already half way through September, but it’s not because time flies when you are having fun. It’s because if you are a northern transplant like me, not having well delineated seasons in Florida tends to mess with your internal clock. Winter, spring, summer and fall certainly give you a hint as to where you are during the year.

So where are we in Florida? Of course, I checked in with Google about this whole seasonal thing or lack thereof. Here’s how Google laid out our seasons: Dry season, Rainy season, Hurricane season, Turtle Nesting season, Manatee season and Snowbird season. I think they did miss one. We usually get three or four days of winter. That’s the magical time when we haul out our cute boots, sweaters and hats just so they get some use – if only for a little while! And if you are missing the changing colors that spring and fall offer, Snowbird season should be your favorite. The change in color is the change in the color of car license plates as snowbirds come and go.

But at the chamber, we have other gauges for the seasons and two of those are coming up quite quickly. Our Fall Expo is right around the corner. That’s our sign it’s fall. We don’t need any changing colors or leaves to fall. We just proclaim it’s fall….and then, the Expo follows. You’re welcome. You are invited to joins us October 6th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sun City Center Community Hall on 1910 S. Pebble Beach Boulevard. Admission is free. Don’t miss the opportunity to meet local vendors to find out what goods and services are available to you in the community. I happen to know the vendors personally, and they’re a heck of a good group who always brings great prizes and giveaways to share. And I promise they’ll be on their best behavior.

So what’s our other event? Golf! I think golf should have its own season. But since we can pretty much golf every day of the year, maybe we’ll just label it a passion or an obsession, depending upon your handicap. The annual chamber golf classic will be held Friday, Nov. 18, at Cypress Creek Golf Club. There’s much more information to come, but we’ve already started to sell balls for our infamous golf ball drop and tickets to try to win our chest of cheer. Stop by the chamber to try your luck! Just be sure you add these not so seasonal events to your calendar, so you don’t miss out. And after the last two weeks of non-stop rain, I’m wondering if the chamber can just proclaim its dry season again.

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.