Riverview’s St. Joseph’s Hospital-South finds great success with retail therapy

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Retail therapy takes on a deeper meaning at Sawgrass Gifts in the lobby of St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, where Kim Wallace runs a boutique that raises money for hospital equipment and scholarships while catering to the needs of patients, visitors, doctors, nurses and non-clinical staff.

“It’s more than just a shop,” said Frances Martini, dressed in mask and scrubs during a recent gift shop visit. “To get away from all the craziness that sometimes could happen in a hospital, that is what this shop is to me. It’s calming, it’s soothing and the volunteers are awesome. You never walk through that door without someone saying welcome, good morning, how are you.”

Michelle Landy, the hospital’s director of operations, said she’s also a frequent shopper.

“I’m in there like every other day,” Landy said. “I get clothes, hats, gifts for my family and friends, pajamas for my trip to Italy. And it’s a good pastime for people who are waiting to see a patient, to be able to spend time in the shop and concentrate on something other than illness.”

As for Wallace, running the store is a dream job, and one that fits her skills-set ideally. “I worked at Dillard’s for 10 years; it’s just in the blood,” Wallace said.

Customer service is key in her game plan, from the surveys she takes of hospital team members about the items they’d like to see stocked, to meeting the needs of patients, their visitors and drop-in community guests.

“Just because they came in to visit a patient doesn’t mean that’s the only time they have to come to the hospital gift shop,” Wallace said.

Phil Minden, the hospital’s chief executive officer, issued a similar sentiment.

“For the community, the gift shop is an opportunity to find something maybe they wouldn’t find at a regular retail store, and, in turn, they’re getting familiar with the hospital,” Minden said. “It’s great, because people shouldn’t be scared of hospitals.”

Since taking over the hospital gift shop roughly a year after St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s grand opening in 2015, Sawgrass Gifts has raised roughly $400,000 for the St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation, which, in turn, uses the money for hospital equipment and scholarships. St. Joseph’s is part of the not-for-profit BayCare health system, with 16 hospitals in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties. A hospital in Manatee County is set to open in 2025.

In addition to Wallace and her paid assistant, Rene Bergsma, the shop is run by volunteers drawn from the volunteer pool that Wallace oversees for St. Joseph’s.

“Right now, I have about 115 volunteers, and they work in all different parts of the hospital,” Wallace said. In addition to the 30-plus workers in the gift shop, volunteers work also on patient floors, with the surgical service unit, in the emergency room, as lobby ambassadors and with patients in admittance, and for pre-operation pre-testing. Volunteers also run the golf cart service that transports people in the parking lot.

“We also have pet therapy and volunteer pastoral care, and Eucharistic ministers, who can provide communion,” Wallace said.

Bergsma, who started as a volunteer, has been the gift shop’s assistant manager for three years. She credits the success of the store in good part to Wallace’s buying skills, which fill the shelves in a variety of store sections, including for children, babies, ladies and men, and for plush, inspirational, floral, greeting card, balloon, everyday items and novelty purchases.

“Kim knows what our team members are looking for, and she has a pulse on what the community needs, so we have a little bit of something for everybody and at different price points,” Bergsma said.“So, it’s not really an exclusive boutique, but we do have exclusive items.”

To inquire and apply for volunteer opportunities, visit www.BayCare.org and search for St. Joseph’s Hospital-South. Sawgrass Gifts hours are 8:30 to 7:30 a.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. St. Joseph’s is at 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview. Call 813-302-8000.