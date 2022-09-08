Mark your calendar for triennial quilt show Oct. 14, 15

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Shore Stitchers are busily finishing up three-years of handwork to display and sell at the triennial quilt show of the Peacemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon. The presenting sponsor is Sunshine Senior Services.

The “A Quilter’s Journey” will take place at The Regent, 6437 Watson Road, Riverview, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15. The Stitchers’ handmade quilts and smaller handcrafted items like purses, Christmas ornaments, table runners, placemats, mug rugs and more will be included with the work of 90 other guild members participating in the show. It promises to be a feast of creativity and color.

Admission is $10 per person for one day and $15 for both days. Once paid, each attendee gets a passport to carry around for all nine vendors to initial. Completed passports will then be placed in a drawing for a large, special gift basket.

Prearranged groups of 15 or more can email rnryan1646@icloud.com for discounted admission.

The event will feature a variety of more than 100 judged quilts, many of which will be for sale; the Marketplace Gift Shop; a silent auction; numerous prize drawings; and a food truck.

Tickets are currently being sold for a 66” x 74” Opportunity Quilt called “Home for Christmas.” The quilt has been made by many hands and is pieced, appliquéd and embellished with snowflakes, little wool wreaths on doors and embroidered words on each side.

“It gorgeous, one of a kind,” said Peacemakers Guild of Brandon President Nan Ryan, a member of the South Shore Stitchers. “It’ll make a beautiful wall hanging or couch drape. You don’t have to be present to win.”

Tickets are $1 apiece and can be purchased in advance by calling Pam Johnson at 813-267-7649. They’ll also be available until the drawing takes place Oct. 15 at the show. Additionally, tickets will be sold for other “awesome,” themed gift baskets for $1 each.

Proceeds of the show benefit the Peacemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, which uses the funds to supplement workshop and speaker costs, meeting space and charitable donations to nonprofit groups like My Warrior’s Place, Feeding Tampa Bay, Joshua House and Hope for Her. Members vote on which charities they want to support each year.

Attendees will vote for their favorite of 21 22-inch by 22-inch Challenge Quilts themed around “A Quilter’s Journey.” The winner receives a Viewer’s Choice ribbon, as will the winner of the large quilt display at the show. The 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd- place judged entries in 13 different categories will also receive ribbons.

Staff from WTVT Fox 13’s Good Day Tampa Bay program will be filming live at the show and interviewing guild members and attendees, Ryan said.

For more information, email rnryan1646@icloud.com/.