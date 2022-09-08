Home News Mark your calendar for triennial quilt show Oct. 14, 15
News

Mark your calendar for triennial quilt show Oct. 14, 15

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Shore Stitchers are busily finishing up three-years of handwork to display and sell at the triennial quilt show of the Peacemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon. The presenting sponsor is Sunshine Senior Services.
The “A Quilter’s Journey” will take place at The Regent, 6437 Watson Road, Riverview, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15. The Stitchers’ handmade quilts and smaller handcrafted items like purses, Christmas ornaments, table runners, placemats, mug rugs and more will be included with the work of 90 other guild members participating in the show. It promises to be a feast of creativity and color.

Karen Doering, of Brandon, stands beside this “Hearts of Hope” quilt she made to give to a Ukrainian family.

Admission is $10 per person for one day and $15 for both days. Once paid, each attendee gets a passport to carry around for all nine vendors to initial. Completed passports will then be placed in a drawing for a large, special gift basket.
Prearranged groups of 15 or more can email rnryan1646@icloud.com for discounted admission.
The event will feature a variety of more than 100 judged quilts, many of which will be for sale; the Marketplace Gift Shop; a silent auction; numerous prize drawings; and a food truck.

SouthShore Stitchers member Penny Hoyt, of Wimauma, shows off a table topper she plans to sell at the Peacemaker’s Quilt Show next month. In the background, other South Shore Stitchers members are finishing up some of their items.

Tickets are currently being sold for a 66” x 74” Opportunity Quilt called “Home for Christmas.” The quilt has been made by many hands and is pieced, appliquéd and embellished with snowflakes, little wool wreaths on doors and embroidered words on each side.

This is a detail of a larger quilt made by a South Shore Stitchers member to be shown Oct. 14 and 15 during the Peacemakers Quilt Show at The Regent in Brandon.

“It gorgeous, one of a kind,” said Peacemakers Guild of Brandon President Nan Ryan, a member of the South Shore Stitchers. “It’ll make a beautiful wall hanging or couch drape. You don’t have to be present to win.”
Tickets are $1 apiece and can be purchased in advance by calling Pam Johnson at 813-267-7649. They’ll also be available until the drawing takes place Oct. 15 at the show. Additionally, tickets will be sold for other “awesome,” themed gift baskets for $1 each.

Christmas ornaments of all shapes and sizes will be sold by South Shore Stichers members in the Marketplace Gift Shop at the Peacemaker’s Guild Quilt Show Oct. 14 and 15. More than 700 handcrafted items, representing all seasons, including table runners, placemats, mug rugs and more made by the guild’s 105 members will be available for purchase.

Proceeds of the show benefit the Peacemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, which uses the funds to supplement workshop and speaker costs, meeting space and charitable donations to nonprofit groups like My Warrior’s Place, Feeding Tampa Bay, Joshua House and Hope for Her. Members vote on which charities they want to support each year.
Attendees will vote for their favorite of 21 22-inch by 22-inch Challenge Quilts themed around “A Quilter’s Journey.” The winner receives a Viewer’s Choice ribbon, as will the winner of the large quilt display at the show. The 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd- place judged entries in 13 different categories will also receive ribbons.

Lois Kindle Photos
Sheila Weidel, co-chair of the upcoming Peacemaker’s Quilt Show in October, works on one of her submissions at a recent South Shore Stitchers gathering at Calvary Lutheran Church in Ruskin.

Staff from WTVT Fox 13’s Good Day Tampa Bay program will be filming live at the show and interviewing guild members and attendees, Ryan said.
For more information, email rnryan1646@icloud.com/.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Stem cell donation gives Palmetto resident hope of...

Riverview woman takes Gardenville to heart with her...

A photo essay on the construction of AdventHealth...

Riverview’s St. Joseph’s Hospital-South finds great success with...

GOOD HEARTS

Small nonprofit helps injured post 9/11 veterans in...

South Shore Hospital now offers elective TCAR procedure

World War II veteran recognized with proclamation and...

Sun City Center Woman’s Club celebrates 60 years

Nonprofit Roundtable extends its reach to support and...

Follow by Email
Facebook