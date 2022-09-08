Home News A photo essay on the construction of AdventHealth Riverview Hospital
News

A photo essay on the construction of AdventHealth Riverview Hospital

by theObserver

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Photo Credit: Linda Chion Kenney
Construction photos from the highway show progress on the building earlier this month. AdventHealth officials announced in March 2021 their plans to break ground on a $216 million, 209,000-square-foot, four-story hospital in Riverview. An opening sliding into 2024 is expected.

 

Photo Credit: Linda Chion Kenney
The AdventHealth hospital takes shape at 9320 U.S. Highway 301 South in Riverview.

Photo Credit: Linda Chion Kenney
With a sign leading to the Robins & Morton Field Office, plans for the upcoming hospital are on view at the construction site. According to hospital officials, the first phase on the 23-acre lot includes 80 beds at opening, with space to expand to more than 200 beds as the community’s demand for health care grows. Plans call for the full-service hospital to provide emergency, cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedic and urology services as well as obstetrics and gynecology services, including labor and delivery.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Stem cell donation gives Palmetto resident hope of...

Riverview woman takes Gardenville to heart with her...

Riverview’s St. Joseph’s Hospital-South finds great success with...

Mark your calendar for triennial quilt show Oct....

GOOD HEARTS

Small nonprofit helps injured post 9/11 veterans in...

South Shore Hospital now offers elective TCAR procedure

World War II veteran recognized with proclamation and...

Sun City Center Woman’s Club celebrates 60 years

Nonprofit Roundtable extends its reach to support and...

Follow by Email
Facebook