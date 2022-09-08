A photo essay on the construction of AdventHealth Riverview Hospital

Photo Credit: Linda Chion Kenney Construction photos from the highway show progress on the building earlier this month. AdventHealth officials announced in March 2021 their plans to break ground on a $216 million, 209,000-square-foot, four-story hospital in Riverview. An opening sliding into 2024 is expected.
Photo Credit: Linda Chion Kenney The AdventHealth hospital takes shape at 9320 U.S. Highway 301 South in Riverview.
Photo Credit: Linda Chion Kenney With a sign leading to the Robins & Morton Field Office, plans for the upcoming hospital are on view at the construction site. According to hospital officials, the first phase on the 23-acre lot includes 80 beds at opening, with space to expand to more than 200 beds as the community’s demand for health care grows. Plans call for the full-service hospital to provide emergency, cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedic and urology services as well as obstetrics and gynecology services, including labor and delivery.