Sun City Center Woman’s Club celebrates 60 years

The GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club will commemorate its Diamond Jubilee Anniversary Sept. 15, and all women in the greater Sun City Center community are invited to attend.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S.

“We’re celebrating the 60th year since our inception and our history in the community,” said Virginia Kimball, the club’s new president. “We’re inviting former members, past club presidents and residents of the area to join us at our celebration, which will include a social hour at 11 a.m. and a catered lunch by Banquet Masters at noon, followed by a presentation by the History Society of Sun City Center.

The lunch will feature a steamship round, fish entrée, oven baked potato, steamed veggies, salad bar, dessert table and beverages. The cost is $17 per person.

Whether eating or not, attendees are asked to RSVP by 11 a.m. Sept. 12 by emailing suncitywomansclub@gmail.com or call Ann Rankin at 813-241-5759.

The gathering kicks off the 2022 – 2023 season of meetings.

“I’m excited we have such a great celebration coming up and look forward to adding new members, enjoying great programs and having fun,” Kimball said.

A long history

“In August 1962, S.E. Clark, activities director for Sun City Center developer Del Webb, invited every woman in the new community to a tea,” Kimball said. “Its purpose was to acquaint neighbors and form a woman’s club.”

All 22 women who showed up joined. Their first two projects were to raise money for the March of Dimes and establish an emergency data system for all residents. By six months, the club had 102 members.

In 1963, the Sun City Center Woman’s Club joined the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs, founded in 1890 to improve the community “by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.”

Subsequently named the GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club, the group has certainly lived up to that mission by serving the community ever since.

Its contributions include starting the Sun City Center Library, SCC Women’s Chorus, Meals on Wheels, several Free Little libraries, back-to-school drives and lots of food drives. The club helped buy a third ambulance for the SCC Emergency Squad.

Every month, the club sponsors a charity and members donate items or cash. While there are too many beneficiaries to list, these have included My Warrior’s Place; South Shore Campaign for Human Trafficking; Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort no-kill animal shelter; Beth-El Mission and Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry.

The club has also made annual donations to local organizations like the SCC Emergency Squad, SCC Security Patrol, Samaritan Services (Meals on Wheels), Hope Fund and local elementary schools.

Funding comes from a special investment with the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay and through various fundraisers. Its latest one is bingo on Sept. 17 at noon at Community Hall. Admission is $10 for a book of 10 sheets, and additional books are $5. The event will feature cash prizes, 50/50 and prize drawings and refreshments.

Over the years, members have made thousands of heart pillows for hospital patients, people in hospice and pretty much anyone who wants one.

The GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club, Inc. is a non-profit, volunteer organization that strives to enrich the lives of its members and community through educational activities and charitable services. Members meet September through May and pay $40 annual dues.

In addition to monthly meetings, the club hosts a birthday lunch at various local restaurants and a bunco game.

For more information, visit https://sccwomansclub.org/ or call 636-248-1887.