Obituaries for the week of September 1, 2022

Thomas Owen Meyer

Thomas Owen Meyer, age 75, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with the aftereffects of a traumatic brain injury and stroke.

Tom was born on Feb. 5, 1947, to Constance and Joseph Meyer in Parma, Ohio. After graduating from Saint Joseph in Cleveland, Ohio, he went on to study business at John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, and Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich.

After graduation, Tom landed his first job as a salesman for Vesco Oil for two years. His love of sales took him to other positions throughout his life, including with Bulova Watches and AT&T. In 1977, he met Barbara, and, in a whirlwind love story, they wed seven months later, going on to have three children, Christora, Taryn and Blair.

Tom was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. Tom’s family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he mentioned often. He was unendingly proud of Barbara, his three daughters, their spouses and always did his best to support them. The joy of his life, however, was becoming a grandfather to his four grand-kids, Adrianna, Owen, Jett and Joseph.

Tom was a passionate golfer and could more likely be found out on the course than at home. He was thrilled to have realized his lifelong dream of retiring to a golf course and spending his days amongst the grassy greens.

Anyone who knew Tom knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. He was predeceased by his parents, Constance and Joseph, and two of his 13 siblings, Mary Anne Singer and Greg (Ellen Tencer) Meyer. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his three children, Christora (Chris) Osters, Taryn (Chad) Worst, Blair (Lance) Visser; his four grandchildren, Adrianna, Owen, Jett and Joseph; and his siblings, Larry (Adrienne) Meyer, Michael (Margaret) Meyer, Dan (Nancy) Meyer, Terry (Bob) Rosol, Jim Meyer, Peggy (Bob) Mathews, David (Patty) Meyer, Steve Meyer, Jerry Meyer and Tim Meyer.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Tom’s name to First Tee as his love for golf will live on.

Visitation will be held on Sept. 6, beginning at 5 p.m. with a short memorial service starting at 7 p.m. at National Cremation and Burial Society, E. College Avenue, Ruskin, FL 33570.

A formal funeral will take place at St. Anne Catholic Church, 106th 11th Ave., Ruskin, FL 33570, at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7 with a luncheon to celebrate Tom’s life to follow.

A celebration of life will also occur next summer in Grand Rapids, Mich., with a date yet to be determined.

Ann Lucas Spivack

1939 – 2022

Ann Spivack of Sun City Center, Fla., died peacefully at home on Aug. 19. She was born on Oct. 12, 1939, in Stamford, Conn., the elder of two children born to John A. Lucas and Isabel (McCracken) Lucas, devout Catholics.

Ann graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Stamford and attended Assumption College in Worcester, where she earned her degree in education and would later go on to earn her master’s degree. She received a scholarship to study at the Catholic University of Paris. She shared her love of education as a French language teacher and later went back to school and earned a degree as a reading consultant. She taught for 30+ years in Connecticut’s Ridgefield Public Schools.

Ann was passionate about living life to the fullest and took joy in her many interests. As someone very proud of her Croatian and Scottish heritage, she was strongly connected to her ethnic roots and remained close to her extended family both here and abroad. She loved traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe with her husband, Charlie, and led many trips to France with her middle school French students. She was an amateur photographer, often taking photos at community events for the local papers or newsletter. Ann also developed a number of lifelong friendships from her active membership in various women’s clubs, including the American Association of University Women. She especially treasured visits from her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ann remained active in retirement, continuing to volunteer with various organizations including Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and mahjong and was a member of two book clubs. She was an avid fan of the UConn Women’s basketball team. Ann and Charlie were appointed ambassadors in their community, helping new neighbors feel welcomed and at home. She also loved and doted on her two cats, Bucky and Susie-Q. The saying “to know her was to love her” always rang true.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Charles Spivack; daughter, Alycia Spivack Craft, and husband, Steven Craft, of Summerville, S.C.; and son, Gregg Spivack, and wife Lisa of Decatur, Ga. She also leaves three grandchildren, Ally, Harrison and Wesley; two nieces, Caroline and Stephanie; and four great-nieces and -nephews and a sister-in-law. She was preceded in death by her brother, John A. Lucas Jr., to whom she was very close.

A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 10, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann Spivack may be made to Mary and Martha House https://marymarthahouse.org/.

Norman Reynolds

Norman Reynolds, of Sun City Center, Fla., died Aug. 24, 2022, at Tampa General Hospital in the Palliative Care Unit. He was born in Clovis, N.M. and raised in Lubbock, Texas.

Max is survived by his wife, Doris; son, Steve; and stepson, Kirk. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

After military service, he was a firefighter for the city of Dallas, Texas. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and the United States.

Max will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.

Mark Thomas Kreidler

Mark Thomas Kreidler, 54, of Riverview, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 3, 2022. He was born May 29, 1968, in Virginia to Robert F. Kreidler, and Maryhelen Kreidler Shawkey.

Mark Thomas is preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his son, Rhys. He is survived by his sister Michelle. Mark Thomas leaves behind his soul mate and true love, Shari; daughters, Margaret (21) and Keegan (11); as well as his sons, Ryan (24) and Ciaran (22).

Mark Thomas Kreidler was an amazing man who was a dedicated father, husband and brother. He also was a man of many talents and interests: swimmer, lacrosse player, artist, firefighter, EMT, linguist, ASL Interpreter/teacher, swimming timer and diving judge, soccer/football/field hockey sideline coach, clown, cosplayer, Master D&D player, storyteller, craftsman and a connoisseur of all things weird, strange and unusual. Most recently he had rediscovered his deep love for God and was pursuing a Masters in Divinity.

Mark Thomas valued connection with others above all else. He never met a stranger and would help anyone who wanted help.

Mark Thomas is greatly missed by his wife, children and sister. They ask that if you know Mark Thomas Kreidler and have been touched by him, please come to the memorial service being held at St. John’s the Divine Episcopal Church in Sun City Center, Fla., on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m.

Norm Francis

Celebration Of Life

Celebration Of Life for Norm Francis will be held on Sept. 10 at Calossa Golf & Country Club from 1 to 3 p.m.