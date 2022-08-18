TMA instructors to teach teens, adults at Firehouse Cultural Center

By LOIS KINDLE

Through its partnership with the Firehouse Cultural Center, the Tampa Museum of Art will offer some exciting and affordable workshops for teens and adults between Aug. 17 and Oct. 12. TMA instructors will lead each of them, and all supplies are included. The cost is $15 per class/session.

“We are so fortunate to have this partnership with the Tampa Museum of Art, which enables us to host some truly interesting classes the community would not otherwise have access to,” said Beth Stein, the cultural center’s operations director. “As always, scholarships are available for low-income families by calling me at 813-645-7651.”

All teen sessions will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and adult sessions from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin.

Here’s the list of workshops to choose from:

TEENS

• Bookbinding: Aug. 17

Make your own one-of-a-kind, handbound book to take home or give as a gift in this introductory workshop.

• Embroidery: Aug. 24

Make a work of beautiful embroidery in this introductory class, which can stand alone or be applied to another art form.

• Printmaking: Aug. 31

Create multiple works of art from a single image using a variety of techniques.

• Zines Workshops: Sept. 7, 14 and 21

Make your own small, self-published magazine. All aspects of the process are included in this workshop. Sessions include “Say Something;” “Lay It Out;” and “Putting It All Together.” Teens can sign up for one, two or all three.

Session 1, Sept 7: “Say Something”

Focus is on getting started on your own self-published magazine and on creating a theme and expressing your ideas clearly and cohesively.

Session 2, Sept. 14: “Laying It Out”

Learn to create a pleasing layout for your content. Bring works in progress, collages and writing to be included.

Session 3, Sept. 21: “Putting It All Together”

This workshop is for those who have their content/layout relatively set and are ready to put together a polished zine for distribution. Focus will be on tweaking layouts, copying, assembling and critiquing.

• Comics and Characters: Sept. 28

Want to make your own comic book? This workshop will focus on character-building and design. Develop the heroes and villains who will become your central figures in the world you will create.

• Storytelling and World-building: Oct. 5

Learn how to create a rich fictional universe for your characters. Hone your visual storytelling skills and put them to use in your own comic or graphic novel.

• Sequential Narrative Workshop: Oct. 12

Learn how to visually layout your ideas in graphic novel format. Make your story flow, characters come alive and text pop, all in support of driving your story and capturing your reader’s imagination.

ADULTS

• Plein Air Painting: Sept. 7, 14 and 21

Get outdoors and paint some of Tampa Bay’s gorgeous scenery. The Firehouse Cultural Center is surrounded on three sides by water, a perfect scenic locale for your next masterpiece.

Sign up for one or a combination of any of these classes online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.com or call 813-645-7651.