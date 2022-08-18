Obituaries for the week of August 18, 2022

Davie L. Wightman

Davie L. Wightman, 75, of Westfield, New York, and Sun City Center, Fla., died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Westfield Memorial Hospital, with family by his side. He was born March 8, 1947, in Wellsville, N.Y. The third child of Richard Burton Wightman and Rosemary Green Wightman. Davie was raised in Andover, N.Y., and moved to what he considered the urban metropolis of Westfield in 1973 with his wife and children. After he retired from working as a carpenter, he and his wife wintered in Florida for several years, where he loved the winter warmth and sun.

Davie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rose, and his daughters, Melissa Janidlo (Patrick), Jennifer Shearer (Kenneth Jr.); grandchildren, Michael Janidlo (Josephine Winter), Kenneth Shearer III, Samuel Janidlo, Joseph Shearer, Char Janidlo, Sophia Shearer, and Olivia Shearer; his siblings, Gary Wightman, Gail Wightman-Bouldin and Joan Whelpley; he is also survived by many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He valued the concept of extended family and followed the adventures of relatives near and far.

In his early years in Andover, Davie was a very active and committed member of the Andover Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, where he was an EMT and officer of the organization. With his wife, he trained rescue squad members for the American Red Cross.

He graduated from Alfred University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Sculpture and used his artistic training in designing and making custom furniture pieces for his wife and daughters. He used walnut and cherry wood from the yard in Westfield for some of those pieces.

Davie had been a lifetime member of the NRA, and a lifetime member of the Westfield Fish and Game Club. Each grandchild was given their own child-size fishing pole at birth and invited to fish with Grandpa as soon as they were able and willing. The favorite fishing spot for the first trip out was the Westfield Fish and Game Club.

According to Davie’s wishes, there will be no visitation or formal service. He loved the outdoors and living with nature, so the family and friends will gather later at a favorite spot.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Westfield Memorial Hospital for the outstanding, compassionate care provided during his final days.

Memorial donations in his name may be made to any of the dedicated volunteer rescue squads in Chautauqua County, New York, or Sun City Center, Fla., or to the Westfield Fish and Game Club.

Elaine J. Menning

Elaine J. Menning of Wimauma, Fla. and formerly of New Castle, Pa. passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, with family at her side. She was born Jan. 9, 1932 the daughter of Catherine Womer and Paul Clenndenning.

Elaine was married to the late George Menning. Together they owned George and Elaine Menning Trailer Sales. She also owned and operated a family restaurant in Wampum, Pa. She loved to work!

She is survived by six children: John Richard Menning, George Allen Menning both of New Castle, Pa., Deborah Elaine Gordon, Elaine Paula Menning, Susan Lynn Menning and Kimberly Menning all of the Tampa Area; six grandchildren: Jack Connor, Crystal Nuzum, John Menning, Franklin Stefko, Mya Rivera and Jadda Menning along with three great-grandchildren.

She retired from the Sun City Golf and Racquet Club in Sun City Center.

Elaine was an avid lover of animals and never turned away a furry friend in need. On top of having a heart for animals Elaine was a big fan of Disney, that love trickled down to her children and grandchildren. She always looked forward to the family Disney outings.

She was of the Jehovah Witnesses faith.

Her celebration of life was July 30, 2022, at the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve.

Raymond Claude Weedon

Raymond Claude Weedon, 87, of Apollo Beach passed away July 19, 2022, he was born Oct. 9, 1934, in St. Louis, Mo.

Ray was the owner of Data Com Appraisers and Ray Weedon Properties, he previously worked as an Executive Vice President for Foremost Insurance and was a District Supervisor for Universal C.I.T. Finance.

Ray was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Association of Ohio, past President of the Apollo Beach Chamber of Commerce for four years, and past President of the Loyal Order of Moose Ruskin 813. He was a pilot of a two engine plane which he used to travel with friends to Central and South America. In addition to his love of travel, Ray was a fisherman and had a good sense of humor.

Ray is survived by his wife, Nancy Weedon. He is preceded in death by his wife, Glendolyn Weedon. He leaves behind long time friends: Christie Casady, Mike Cable, Bruce Raisch, Larry Ray and Hugh Moore (deceased).

Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home Ruskin.

Donna Marie Dunlea

Donna Marie (Mulford) Dunlea of Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Hull, Mass., and Quincy, Mass., passed away on July 28, 2022, at the age of 62. Donna was the daughter of the late John (Jack) Mulford and the Late Grace Mulford of Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Hull, Mass. She is survived by her husband of 14 years, John (Jack) Dunlea; son, Richard Wilson of Weymouth, Mass.; sister, Sherry Larkin of Quincy, Mass.; brothers, Michael Mulford and his wife Jane of Sun City Center, Fla. and James Mulford of Plymouth, Mass. She is also Survived by her Godmother, Ilse Grossler of Hingham, Mass.; stepmother, Dorothy Mulford of Sun City Center, Fla. and several nieces and nephews.

Donna was a homemaker who enjoyed watching movies and game shows. She also enjoyed playing games on her phone with family and friends. She will be remembered as a kind and caring person, despite her kidney illness. She was a kidney transplant patient, receiving kidneys from her father and sister, respectively. Donna was also a friend of Bill W. for 23 years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573. In lieu flowers, Donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund at: www.kidneyfund.org.