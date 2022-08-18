Cash prizes and more up for grabs during 2022 South Shore Scramble

By LOIS KINDLE

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital will host the 2022 South Shore Scramble to raise money for the American Heart Association. Members of the community are not only invited but also encouraged to participate.

“This will be our second tournament to help raise funds for the American Heart Association,” said HCA South Shore Hospital CEO Sheldon Barr. “Last year’s first tournament was awesome, and I’m excited to participate again this year. I look forward to meeting more of our community and having fun on the course, all while we raise funds for a good cause.”

The 2022 South Shore Scramble follows last year’s Heart Healthy Golf Tournament, which was renamed this year to reflect South Bay Hospital’s recent name change to HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.

The scramble will take place Sept. 10 at The Club at River Wilderness, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. in Parrish, with check-in at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30.

River Wilderness is a scenic 18-hole, par 72 championship course designed by architect Ted McAnlis. It borders the north shore of the Manatee River just off Interstate 75 in Manatee County.

The cost to play is $125 per player, which includes the green fee, range balls, golf cart, a catered lunch, drink ticket and goody bag filled with snacks, golf-ball stress balls, a South Shore Hospital sleeve of golf balls and tees, plus other items from sponsors.

Advance registration is required by emailing organizer Hendrik Korb at hendrik.korb@healthtrustpg.com or calling Iracema Del Rio at 813-634-0106.

The event will include on-course contests for longest drive for men and women, shot closest to the pin and the longest putt.

It will also feature prize drawings. Tickets are for $1 for one, $5 for 10 and $10 for an arm’s length.

Prizes for each individual player on the winning teams will be as follows: 1st Place – $100, 2nd Place – $75 and 3rd Place – $50.

The catered lunch will be served immediately following golf (estimated to take place between noon and 1 p.m.) and include Co-au-vin red-wine braised chicken; New England baked cod with shrimp butter; almond rice pilaf and roasted vegetables; rolls and butter.

Current sponsors include Americare Ambulance Services, Bay Area Cardiology and Heart Vascular & Vein of Tampa Bay. Others still have time to promote their businesses by signing up for one of the tournament’s various sponsorship levels by calling Iracema Del Rio at 813-634-0106.

All tournament proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by six cardiologists in 1924 to fight heart disease and stroke. For information on heart health, the association’s mission and its research on prevention, treatment and finding a cure – or to make donation – visit www.heart.org.