HCSO SCC substation gets new community service aide

By LOIS KINDLE

Shelby Hillman, 22, has replaced Sarah Hauman as community service aide for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Sun City Center substation. She started July 25, after Hauman transferred to an administrative position at the District 4 Command office in Ruskin.

Hillman was born and raised in Riverview and graduated from Newsome High School in 2018. She began her career with the county law enforcement agency shortly after, starting as a community service aide in Child Protective Services. More than two years later, she transferred from the unit to District 4.

“I wanted to have more interaction with the public,” said the self-described people person, who will certainly find lots of that in Sun City Center. “I’m easy to talk to, I’m a good listener, and I enjoy working with seniors. I find their stories very interesting.”

Hillman works alongside Community Service Deputy Jeff Merry in the substation office, 948 Cherry Hills Drive, in the SCC Community Association Atrium complex. She is his eyes and ears whenever he’s called out of the office to respond to calls or meet personally with members of the community.

Her job involves answering phones at the substation, answering questions about any issues they’re experiencing and discussing incidences of identity, scams and fraud, and setting up appointments to generate reports for further investigation. Additionally, she attends local events, including the South Hillsborough Chamber and Kings Point business expos, Operation Medicine Chest collections, annual disaster-preparedness meetings, various fraud seminars and community meetings with Merry and may eventually speak on occasion in his stead when the need arises.

“I also make referrals when someone has an issue [that] is not related to law enforcement,” Hillman said.

“I’m glad to have her,” Merry said, noting she’s a good fit for Sun City Center. “I hope the community welcomes her and that she jumps right in and runs with this office.”

Hillman lives in Balm with her parents, Jason and Michelle [Hillman], 18-year-old brother Levi, dogs, Ruby and Haggard.

When not at work, she enjoys reading, going to Disney World (two to three times per month) and spending time with her boyfriend, Logan Hess, a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy at the Falkenburg Jail in Tampa.

Hillman is available at the HCSO substation in Sun City Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can reach her by calling 813-242-5515.