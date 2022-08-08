JJ’s to host buffet lunch, dinner as fundraiser for C.A.T.E. Foundation

By LOIS KINDLE

By now, many in the community are aware that JJ’s Bar & Grille will soon be opening in Apollo Beach. But before it does, the new restaurant will be the site of a fundraising event Aug. 10 for the nonprofit C.A.T.E. Foundation, a mental health services organization founded in Apollo Beach in October 2017 to serve Hillsborough County area residents.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to hold a unique fundraiser in JJ’s new bar and grille, said Tina McGlynn, C.A.T.E. founder and president. “The money will be used to fund our services for the benefit of the community.”

The event will include all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner buffets, featuring many of the dishes JJ’s is considering for its menus, so guests will get a tasty preview of the choices they’ll have once the eatery opens and get to vote on their favorites. The lunch buffet will be from noon to 3 p.m. and the dinner buffet from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dinner will include live music by The Bad Combo.

Here’s an idea of what you’ll find on the lunch buffet: Caprese salad, stuffed mushrooms, quesadillas, pork sliders, Philly cheese steak, white chicken chili and more. Take-out is available.

For dinner, you’ll find items like grilled salmon, lemon-pepper mahi, jerk chicken, stuffed peppers, beef over egg noodles, bourbon-glazed pork chops and more.

Each buffet will feature plenty of sides to go along with your meal. Dessert and nonalcoholic beverage are included.

The cost is $15 for lunch and $25 for dinner. The 5 p.m. dinner buffet is already sold out, but the 6 and 7 p.m. time slots are still open.

RSVPs are requested and highly recommended by calling 813-773-7175.

There will be prize drawings and door prizes, including all kinds of gift cards, a massage package, all sorts of gift baskets and household items like small appliances. Area businesses who donate items will be recognized at the event.

Individual tickets for the drawings are $1 each or eight for $5. All proceeds go to the C.A.T.E. Foundation.

Cash, electronic payments and charge or debit cards will be accepted.

JJ’s Bar & Grille is at 6520 US 41 N, in the Shoppes of Apollo Beach. Aug.30 is its anticipated opening date.

About C.A.T.E.

The C.A.T.E. Foundation (Conquering Adversity Through Education) provides free, online telehealth counseling, career assessment, recovery workbooks and, depending on a person’s needs, referrals to a variety of social service organizations. It also hosts online NARANON meetings every Saturday at 10 a.m.

The foundation is overseen by a five-member board that includes Karin Turner, McGlynn, Co-founder Sharon IaFelice, Joe Fattori and Christene Nargi. The public charity is licensed by the state and federally registered as a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Donations are tax-deductible.

C.A.T.E. is primary funded through individual donations, corporate gifts and a few grants. To make a donation, visit https://www.facebook.com/CateFoundation or call 813-773-7175.