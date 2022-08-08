Apollo Beach Wellness Spa offers wide array of services

By LOIS KINDLE

Everyone deserves a day of rest, relaxation and rejuvenation every so often.

What that looks like depends on individual preference, but the day could include a massage or facial; a new hairdo; makeup or makeover; cup of tea and a good book; or perhaps a bit of boutique shopping. All of this and more are available at the new Apollo Beach Wellness Spa, 256 Apollo Beach Blvd., immediately next door to The Vineyards Trattoria and Pizzeria in Apollo Beach.

“My goal in opening the spa was to have a comfy place for people to come and learn about health and wellness and to offer wellness services,” said esthetician Wendy Foss, who co-owns the business with her husband Michael, a 22-year Air Force veteran who retired last April.

Among the services she referred to are facials, skin and body care, body scrubs and peels; micro-channeling, dermaplaning, natural spray tanning and red light therapy; neuromuscular, deep-tissue, cranial-sacral, myofascial-release and relaxational massage; body treatments, full body waxing, red light therapy, hair styling and more.

All are offered individually or in custom packages, upon request.

The spa team of professionals is comprised of nine fully independent contractors: estheticians, hair stylists, a massage therapist and energy practitioners (who do Reiki, chakra balancing, birth chart readings and more).

“It’s very exciting to see all they have to offer,” said Melanie Davis, executive director of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “The spa and its services are a much-needed addition to our community.”

The Apollo Beach Wellness Spa features an herbal tea bar offering custom tea blends and bulk loose teas; a comfy book nook for reading with free Wi-Fi; 100%-pure essential oils; locally made, organic therapeutic soaps; boutique clothing; candles and gift items; jewelry, crystals and rocks; Leaf Flower (CDB), WOW and Moroccan Oil hair products; and herbal wellness products, including bug spray, deodorant, lip balm, muscle rubs and CDB balm. It even carries CBD dog treats.

The business opened July 1 and celebrated its grand opening July 15. Its hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The spa is closed Sunday and Monday.

All forms of payment are accepted, and gift certificates are available.

Foss has more than 20 years of experience in clinical skin care as an esthetician and certification as an herbalist from the Traditions School of Herbal Studies.

She said the spa has been in the planning stages for five years, and she is thrilled it is finally open. In addition to her husband’s continuous support, Foss credits her friend, master-stylist Denyse Paterniti, for helping her “from the ground up” and working tirelessly to create the spa’s boutique.

For more information on the Apollo Beach Wellness Spa or an appointment, email apollobeachwellnessspa@gmail.com/, visit https://www.facebook.com/apollobeachwellnessspa or call 813-906-9343.