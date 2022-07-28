Diabetes Relief Centers clinic offers breakthrough treatment for diabetes

By LOIS KINDLE

Patients with Type 1, Type 2 and Pre-diabetes can experience neuropathy, a type of nerve damage that causes pain and numbness in the hands, legs and feet as well as balance issues. In severe cases, diabetes can also cause heart problems and loss of kidney function, leading to dialysis and severely affecting quality of life. Studies have shown it’s been linked to Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Diabetes is generally treated through medications and/or dietary changes, but a new, patented, groundbreaking treatment offered by Florida Diabetes Relief Centers addresses its primary cause rather than simply suppressing its symptoms.

This new treatment is available locally.

Florida Diabetes Relief Centers has one of its medical clinics at 417 Apollo Beach Blvd., Apollo Beach. The physician-run clinic is one of only three in Florida and more than 100 located nationally and internationally.

The treatment is called physiologic insulin resensitization, where insulin is administered as a hormone rather than a drug.

It uses an FDA-approved pump to bio-mimic the normal physiology of the pancreas.

“Glucose can now re-enter the cell, and the body can produce cellular energy to start the healing process,” said Apollo Beach clinic owner Eric Edgerton.

As a result, the patient experiences increased energy, mood and sleep improvement and diminished neuropathy. Blood sugar is controlled, wounds heal, medications are reduced and more.

“What we’re doing is fixing the root cause of diabetes, which is a broken metabolism,” Edgerton said. “Our therapy helps fix this. It’s not a cure, but it provides significant relief for the numbness, tingling and balance issues associated with diabetic neuropathy.”

Paul Szczdrbacki, a patient with Type 1 diabetes, drives all the way from Dunedin for treatment.

“I highly recommend it to anyone,” he said. “Since the end of March, the neuropathy in my hands is gone, and my feet are 90% better. There’s no more tingling or burning. People are crazy not to come here.”

Debbie Caneen, admissions director of the Sun Towers Retirement Community, recently met Edgerton when he spoke there to residents and members of the public. Prior to his presentation, she also chatted with a number of his clinic’s patients to learn about the results they were having. She was amazed.

“After hosting the Neuropathy Support Group with the Sun City Center Men’s Club for so many years and having many medical professionals present with hopeful promises, the feedback we received was that their “solutions” didn’t work, and the treatments they offered weren’t covered by insurance,” Caneen said. “I’m so excited to share what he’s doing to genuinely help patients with diabetes and diabetic neuropathy and to reduce the far-reaching medical costs associated with this disease and other resulting conditions and diseases.”

The treatment Florida Diabetes Relief Centers provides is an adjunct modality to the care patients receive from their primary care doctor or endocrinologist. It’s specifically used for diabetic patients and complications, including diabetic neuropathy.

The two-hour infusion typically is given once weekly for the first eight to 12 weeks and once every four to six weeks for maintenance.

“We work with Medicare and most insurance plans to maximize a patient’s benefits,” Edgerton said. “We also offer affordable self-pay options.

“People are encouraged to call ahead for a complimentary insurance check,” he said, adding folks are also invited to stop in and actually talk with patients.

For more information or an appointment, email info@floridadiabetesreliefcenters.com or call 813-733-5883.