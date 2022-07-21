Hippie Haven’s a cool place to chill, make art and have a cup of tea

By LOIS KINDLE

The world became a very dark place for Valerie Maud when her 25-year-old daughter Madison was murdered by her abuser as she tried to leave him two years ago.

Last October, Maud had turned that darkness into light by founding a nonprofit organization called Maddiefruit, in memory of Madison, with her partner William VonGlahn.

In December, the couple started a veteran-owned art collective called Hippie Haven to fund it. It opened on Maud’s birthday, Jan. 2.

Both Maddiefruit and Hippie Haven aim to provide a safe, healing space for people suffering and surviving domestic violence, homelessness and human trafficking. Their ultimate goal is to build a 5,500-square-foot healing space with a full garden, full kitchen and sound room, where those in need can come find respite.

“I went down the rabbit hole, and Hippie Haven saved me,” Maud said. “It gives me hope every day that one day no one else will suffer the same fate as Maddie.”

Hippie Haven, which Maud calls “a fun little division of Maddiefruit,” is located in the Riverview Flea Market, 7415 U.S. 301 S. It’s free-spirited décor is a colorful throwback to the late 1960s, filled with all kinds of art forms made, displayed and sold by its members or donated by the public.

In addition to local art, the four-booth shop features an organic tea bar, local music and music therapy, art therapy, photography, hydroponics, herbal remedies, tie dye T-shirts, leather goods, jewelry and crafts.

Members pay a one-time fee of $25 to join the co-op and agree to volunteer in the shop once a week. All supplies are donated and provided to the artists free of charge.

“We encourage people to come, listen to Reggae, create some art and have a cup of tea,” Maud said. “Our teas are handmade blends of more than 100 organic ingredients to choose from. They’re locally sourced when possible, and some are grown in hydroponic beds.”

The teas, which can be blended by request or chosen from a menu, are sold by the cup or in bulk by the ounce. French-pressed coffee and café con leche are also available.

“All of them are red (from hibiscus), because that was Madison’s favorite color,” Maud said.

Cain Carter, of Brandon, loves the place.

“It has a very uplifting vibe, and the energy is so welcoming,” she said. “It’s like being with family.”

Wendy Ortega, of Riverview, agrees.

“I’ve known Valerie and Will since the beginning, when this was a plan on paper,” she said. “They are like my adopted parents.”

Hippie Haven is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, message https://ourhippiehaven.com/contact/, visit https://www.facebook.com/HippieHavenMaddieFruit/ or call 813-405-5003.