CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Business owners have a variety of options for getting the word out about their company: social media, print, television, radio and the internet. And most business owners know what works best for them. But whatever media businesses choose, most of them agree on one thing. And that is that word-of-mouth marketing is something that must be included in their media mix. Word-of-mouth marketing happens when consumers talk about a company’s product or service to their friends, family and to others with whom they have close relationships.

According to Investopedia, word-of-mouth marketing is one of the most powerful forms of advertising. The site claims that 88% of consumers trust their friends’ recommendations over traditional media. The Word of Mouth Marketing Association (yes, it is a thing) cites the best word-of-mouth marketing strategies are being honest, credible, social, repeatable, measurable and respectful.

Of course, satisfied customers provide the first line of word-of-mouth messaging. But networking is also part of that word-of-mouth process. Some business owners are naturals at networking. Others, not so much. For those who think going to a networking meeting and walking away with a fistful of business cards is networking, you are in the “not so much” group. Forbes Magazine has a few tips to help business owners get the most out of their networking ventures. It recommends you have a plan going in. Before you attend any networking event, get clear on what talents, strengths and skill sets you have to offer. Figure out what you are going to say. And a big tip is to forget your personal agenda. While you may be tempted to network just to land a job or talk to people you normally wouldn’t have access to, that’s a mistake. Instead, take yourself out of the mix and try to help forge connections between other people who may be able to help each other. I know that sounds counter intuitive, but that’s the way it works. People tend to refer business to people they know and like. If you are working to help other people with their business needs, they will remember you and want to reciprocate. Remember, you want those referrals coming your way, too.

Still not totally sure how that whole networking thing works? The chamber can help. If you are a chamber member, join us some Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the back room at Denny’s in Ruskin for The Exchange. There you will meet and learn from our networking gurus. This group gets it. These members are skilled at talking about their needs and what they have to offer. But they have gotten to know how to help others in the group, as well. It is awesome how many referrals come from this group. If you are a chamber member and not taking advantage of this chamber benefit, why not? Are you trying to tell me you already have enough business? Hum.

Not a chamber member yet? We’ll allow you to attend two meetings to see what you think. Usually by the second meeting, you’ll figure out why you need and want to join us. I know time is money, but Wednesdays at Denny’s is time well spent. And you can pick up some lunch while you’re there. Hope to see you next week!

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.