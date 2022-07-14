Great Horned Owl baby rescued in SCC

By LOIS KINDLE

A couple of months ago, two baby Great Horned Owls were knocked out of their nest by an osprey. One of them died, but the other survived.

“Three maintenance workers found it on the Sandpiper Golf Course near St. Andrew Estates and saved the surviving baby,” said Robin Roberts, a k a Critter Mama, of Critter Mama Rescue in Ruskin. “I got a call to pick up the bird, and I took it to the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay in Brandon,” where she has volunteered for the past year.

According to Nancy Murrah, the center’s founder and president, this kind of thing happens quite frequently.

“So far this year, we’ve raised 18 Great Horned Owls,” she said. “We were able to put one pair of them back into their nest.”

Murrah estimated the nestling Roberts brought in was seven weeks old. It had been slightly injured by the osprey’s talons when it was grabbed and dropped out of the nest for territorial reasons.

Once it came to the center, the baby owl was placed in a 10-foot by 10-foot by 10-foot cage with a surrogate Great Horned Owl who was caring for seven other baby owls. The surrogate owl had been severely injured and now lives permanently at the Raptor Center.

“In less than two minutes, she claimed the baby as hers,” Murrah said.

It was in this cage that the young bird learned the ABCs of being an owl.

“Once it had full flight feathers and was ready to fly, we started feeding it live prey. The [surrogate] mama taught it how to spot and catch live rats hidden in a kiddie pool within the cage.

“We monitored its progress, and once it was catching its own food, we moved it to a 100-foot by 30-foot flight cage in Lakeland, where it became really proficient with flying,” Murrah said.

By the time Roberts and another rescuer returned the bird to the golf course in Sun City Center and released it, the bird was at least four months old, still not fully grown but well enough to fare on its own.

“Rehabbers always try to release a bird in the habitat where it was born,” Roberts said. “It was very cool watching her as we released her form the box she was in,” Roberts said. “She was momentarily fascinated seeing the open sky, all the trees and other birds, and then she flew off in the sunset.”

About the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay

The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay rescues, raises, rehabilitates and releases about 1,000 native birds of prey and wild animals each year, with the goal of convalescing and releasing them back into the wild. The Brandon-based, nonprofit organization serves Hillsborough, Hardee, Highlands, Pasco and Polk counties. It receives five-to-seven calls daily.

Staffed entirely by volunteers, the center is a state-and-federally permitted rehabber. It offers educational guidance to the general public about conservation issues and strives to increase public awareness of wildlife through its advocacy.

Ninety percent of the injuries the birds of prey it rescues suffer from are the result of some form of human interaction. These birds include eagles, herons, Sandhill Cranes, all kinds of owls and hawks, kestrels, ospreys and hawks. Their injuries include being shot, hit by vehicles or attacked by cats; running into power lines or buildings; poisoning and more.

“We are looking for two-to-eight acres in eastern or southern Hillsborough County to build the rehab facility our region deserves,” Murrah said.

If you see a baby, sick or injured animal or one in distress, call 813-205-1851. If you can safely pick up one of these animals, Florida has a Good Samaritan Law for wildlife, which protects people who render aid and permits them to transport a wild animal to a rehabber or veterinary service like Blue Pearl

in Brandon or Tampa.

Visit www.raptorcenteroftampabay.org or call 813-205-1851 to volunteer, get more information or make a donation.