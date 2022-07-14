Dr. Kelsey Sparta joins Family Animal Hospital

By LOIS KINDLE

Dr. Anna Bannon has worked 11-hour days since she founded Family Animal Hospital in Gibsonton four years ago. After looking three years for a full-time associate, there’s some really good news. She finally found one.

“For the past two years, we haven’t been able to accept any new clients,” she said.

Now, with the addition of Dr. Kelsey Sparta, a recent graduate of the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine, Family Animal Hospital will be able to take on more animals and their owners.

“As a small business, growth is essential for our success,” Bannon said. “I’m extremely fortunate to have found Kelsey. She’s going to be a great fit, and I’m beyond excited to have her join the team.”

When she interviewed Sparta, first on the phone and then in person in March, Bannon was immediately drawn to her friendliness, personality and positive outlook.

“You can always teach things but not personality,” she said. “Kelsey has a very caring way about her, a good bedside manner and she loves cats.”

Sparta has a special interest in feline medicine, along with small-animal dermatology, dentistry and surgery. Her first day with Family Animal will be July 18.

“I always wanted to be a veterinarian,” the New York-native said. “Around middle school, I volunteered at a local animal shelter in Goshen after I read it had removed 150 cats from a hoarding situation.

“I went every day to help care for them,” Sparta said. “It was then I knew veterinary medicine would be the right fit for me.”

Sparta, 26, said she is delighted with her new employer, adding she wanted to be part of a smaller practice and work for a sole owner.

“After my phone interview, I genuinely felt she and I would mesh well,” Sparta said. “Visiting her and her staff only solidified that.”

Sparta, her life partner and their two cats, Judy and Theo, will live in South Tampa, where her partner, also a veterinarian, found a job at a multi-vet practice.

Like so many other folks, what brought them to Florida was its weather,

“We’re not winter people,” Sparta said, who enjoys being active, going to the beach, kayaking and watching movies with friends. “We enjoy warmth and sunshine.”

Family Animal Hospital, 13141 Kings Lake Drive, Gibsonton, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The practice offers clientele-bed, full-service veterinary care for all breeds of cats and dogs. These include annual examinations; vaccines; heartworm and fecal testing; management of acute and chronic illnesses; dermatology; treatment for allergies and ear infections; internal and emergency medicine; in-house blood work and radiology; ultrasound performed by a board certified specialist; soft-tissue surgeries, spays and neuters; dental cleanings and surgery; cold laser therapy; acupuncture for musculoskeletal and neurologic disease; and medically necessary boarding for select patients.

For more information or an appointment, call 813-512-7336 or email WeLovePets@FamilyAnimalHospitalFL.com/.