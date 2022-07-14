CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

During the pandemic, DIY projects were all the rage. We had spent so much time at home that we became dissatisfied with and/or tired of what surrounded us. So we all put our skills to the test as we decided to do it ourselves no matter what the results.

Flash forward a couple of years, I think we have learned our lessons. You need to know when to take a step back and call in the experts. CITE is what I’ve named it. Take my house. My husband is the owner of Natural Stone Care, Inc. He is a wizard with cleaning, refinishing and restoring granite, travertine and terrazzo. And he’s pretty handy around the house. However, we draw the line at electricity. Any project in which we could get zapped, we CITE. That’s our limit.

So when you hit that limit, that skill you just don’t have, you need to call in the experts. So how do you find them? The chamber’s got you covered. Stop by the chamber to get a copy of our member directory, or just log onto southhillsboroughchamber.com/, our website. We’ll get you through whatever you need, without getting zapped.

But some of our members need your help. They are our non-profits. They do so much to help our community. But they typically survive on donations. That’s where you come in. And the chamber can help you figure out who needs what. If you are currently a member, you receive my Tuesday e-blasts, consisting of member fliers informing you about upcoming events. If you are not a member yet, the chamber posts all the fliers inside the chamber office. Over 20 percent of our members are non-profits. Let’s help that 20 percent get 100 percent of what they need as they help our community prosper and enrich our lives with what they do.

Here are two upcoming events supporting the American Cancer Society. On Monday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., join CarePatrol of Bradenton and The Big Red Bus in the Payant Financial Plaza parking lot to donate blood. You’ll not only give the gift of life but get the opportunity to support the Upcoming Mini-Relay for Life with a donation. Appointments are encouraged – check with the chamber or log onto oneblood.org/donate-now and use the code #68662 for details.

And on Friday, July 29, the American Cancer Society’s Mini-Relay for Life is being held in Sun City Center at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gather friends, family members, neighbors and cancer survivors to join in as we celebrate, remember and fight back against cancer. At the chamber’s table, we will be serving pizza and shots for the cure. Join us as we all help kick cancer’s butt. For more information, log on to relayforlife.org/suncitycenterfl/. And I’ve seen the list of the great raffle prizes, so that’s where you’ll find me!

And I’ve been here long enough to know this community. You are always supportive of our chamber members, and I thank you in advance for what you do!

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.