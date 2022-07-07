Pelican Players to present Kitchen Witches

By LOIS KINDLE

In the mood for a couple hours of great laughs?

The Pelican Players will gladly provide it July 28, 29 and 30 with its presentation of Canadian playwright Caroline Smith’s engaging comedy, Kitchen Witches.

All performances will take place at the Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Kings Point. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. on all three dates and at 1:30 p.m. July 30. The doors open 30 minutes earlier

Admission is $15 per person for the evening performances and $12 per person for the Saturday afternoon matinee. Patrons have a choice of cabaret or bleacher seating, and the event is BYOB/snacks.

The plot of Kitchen Witches centers around cooking show hosts Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle, former best friends who’ve hated each other for three decades. Their perpetual loathing began after a mutual love interest, Larry Biddle, dated Isobel but married Dolly.

Recently, both of the women’s individual, local-access TV shows were cancelled for low ratings.

The two-act play opens during Dolly’s final show, when Isobel storms onto the set to confront her nemesis. Ratings subsequently skyrocket, so the network head decides to do a new show starring the dueling divas, called Kitchen Witches.

As you can imagine, the barbs and insults fly as the show’s producer tries to keep the two hosts on point. The women’s rivalry reignites, and by the end of the first act, some interesting surprises are revealed.

“A celebrity judge picked from the audience during each performance will come onstage to sample some of the foods, and a winner will be named,” said director Mary Ann Moseley.

“It’s a very funny play,” she added. “And in this day and age, we all need a good laugh.”

Kitchen Witches has been performed throughout Canada and the United States, and it won top honors in the prestigious Canadian Samuel French Playwriting Competition in 2005.

The Kings Point performance of the play features an all-female cast, including Jennifer Meier as Isobel; Judy Rodman as Dolly; Carolann Olson as Stephanie Biddle, the producer; and Michele Whelan as Roberta, the camerawoman.

Carlyn Postle fills the role of assistant stage director and Joy Dunn, the stage manager. Keith Postel, James Williams and Kevin Steinke are the set builders.

You do not have to live in Kings Point to attend the performance. Just drive through the visitors gate and inform the guard you’re there for a play at the clubhouse.

Founded in 1981, the Pelican Players is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Proceeds benefit the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund with the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay. It provides educational funding for graduating Hillsborough County students pursuing careers in the arts.

The next Pelican Players main stage production will be Nana’s Naughty Knickers, Oct. 20, 21 and 22.