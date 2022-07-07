Community support needed to prepare some kids for school

By LOIS KINDLE

The 2022 – 2023 school year starts Aug. 10, and most South Shore children will be headed to class with backpacks filled with supplies. But without community support, that’s not generally the case for kids from families in need.

For the fifth year in a row, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Sun City Center Emergency Squad and United Methodist Church of Sun City Center to collect school supplies for about 75 at-risk children served by the Bethune Park Boys & Girls Club in Wimauma.

Most of these kids attend Wimauma Elementary School. They come from low-income, working families, some of whom toil in nearby fields, said Efrain Tavares, HCSO Community Service Deputy for Bethune Park.

“The Sheriff’s Office partners with the Boys & Girls Club to link us to the community to humanize us and show these kids and their families that law enforcement isn’t something to fear,” Tavares said. “We’re here to be role models and show they can trust us.”

“I think we’ve made a real difference,” added Jeff Merry, community resource deputy for greater Sun City Center. “The community as a whole has become more willing to seek us out for help.”

This year’s collection drive is under way and will continue through July 31. As always, donor support is essential.

The supplies most needed are backpacks; black, blue or red pens; blunt-tip scissors; bottled glue or glue sticks; colored pencils, highlighters; disinfectant wipes and dry-erase markers; pencils, erasers; hand sanitizer; pencil pouches/cases and small pencil sharpeners; pocket folders with prongs; rulers; three-to-five-subject spiral notebooks; tissue boxes; and wide-ruled notebook paper.

Donations should be dropped off at either of the following locations: the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W, or the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive.

Once the donations are sorted and put into boxes, Merry delivers them to Bethune Park, where they’ll be stuffed into backpacks collected by HCSO deputies. The tentative date for the annual backpack giveaway at Wimauma Boys & Girls Club is Aug. 5.

Schedules permitting, HCSO District 4 Major Dennis Fogarty and Sheriff Chad Chronister will join department deputies in meeting and greeting the children and passing out bags.

In addition to aiding the kids’ families, the event supports classroom teachers who often have to assist their students by buying supplies out of their own pockets.

“A lot of families actually divvy up supplies with other family members,” Merry said, “If we didn’t do this, these kids would go to school with nothing at all.”

The HCSO sponsors the Wimauma Boys & Girls Club at Bethune Park and four other Boys & Girls Club locations in Hillsborough County in Tampa, Dover, Town ‘n Country and the Clair Mel City/Palm River area.

For more information, call Deputy Merry at 813-242-5515.