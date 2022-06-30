South Shore Smarties ‑ an alternative to traditional kindergarten

By LOIS KINDLE

There are lots of reasons some parents will hesitate to send their child to kindergarten this year. Among their concerns are large class sizes, a potential for school shootings, COVID exposure and masks.

If you’re one of these parents, Ruskin resident Samira Aldridge has an alternative for you. It’s called South Shore Smarties, a learning pod for kindergarteners that provides them with a solid foundational education in a safe, small and intimate setting.

“My children are out of elementary school; however, this is definitely something I would have considered for them,” said Melanie Davis, of Apollo Beach. “With things like they are today, it would be much safer, offer me peace of mind as a mom and provide such an important, strong beginning in their early educational years. I think the concept is incredible all the way around!”

Aldridge, 33, has a degree in early childhood education from the University of Michigan. She taught public elementary school kids in the Detroit area of Michigan from 2011 until she moved to Ruskin with her husband, Kevin, and their two daughters in early 2020.

While looking for a teaching job in the area on Indeed.com, Aldridge ran across a posting from parents looking for a teacher who could work one-on-one with kindergarten students in someone’s home.

“It was an opportunity to provide a more intimate educational experience for the students and myself as a teacher,” Aldridge said. “I felt like something was calling me.”

The job was in Sarasota, and after interviewing for the position, she was hired.

“I organized a pod, based on Florida K-12 curriculum for kindergarten, that included art, gym, music, phonics, writing, math and social science [plus a field trip] for four students who could not attend public school for pandemic reasons,” Aldridge said. “I added whatever I felt was missing.”

The pod worked so well, she was asked to keep the same students through first grade.

The experience gave Aldridge the idea to start her own business, using the educational pod concept in her own home.

“In a small pod, children blossom with new skills and confidence,” Aldridge said. “Working one on one, I really get to know the kids, their personalities and their needs. If one of them is struggling in an area, I can focus very quickly to help.

“I feel children learn faster this way,” she added. “It’s a more quiet environment. There are no behavior issues.”

Aldridge is currently seeking families who want to enroll their children in South Shore Smarties. Parents and their children will be asked to meet her at her home in Ruskin, see the set-up and have a brief assessment to discuss if the pod will be a good fit.

The enrollment fee is $100 through July 15 and $150 after. Weekly tuition for five full days of education, Monday through Friday, is $175, with $350 due on the first and 15th of each month. The total for the entire school year is $7,000.

For more information or to arrange a meeting to enroll your child, visit www.southshoresmarties.com or email shoussar@emich.edu/.

Aldridge is licensed to teach in Florida.