New 55+ men’s softball league forming in Ruskin

By LOIS KINDLE

There are many health benefits for seniors who play softball. These include total body conditioning, increased flexibility, improved mental health and increased self-esteem, increased upper body strength, endurance, speed and power.

Besides, it’s lots of fun.

Corey Manley, director of the Riverview Softball League, is now looking to start SoHill Sports Club, a new men’s league for seniors in the South Shore area. It’s specifically aimed at attracting players 55 and older who enjoy recreational softball on teams with others their own age.Soledad

“There used to be one in Ruskin before the pandemic started, but it disbanded, and the field it played on was repurposed solely for youth sports,” Manley said. “I want to get a league started again to give seniors an opportunity to play.”

All practices and games will be played on the field behind Northside Baptist Church, 1301 U.S. 41 N, Ruskin. Practices will be held Wednesday and Friday mornings at 10 a.m., and game play will be Monday mornings at the same time.

“Our goal is to have six to eight teams in this league, with rosters of 12 to 18 players,” Manley said. “It’s open to men of all skill levels, and women are welcome to join if a team chooses to have them.

Teams in the SoHill Sports Club League will play each other and, possibly, other teams in the South Shore area.

Registration is $30 per person or $300 for an entire team. If interested in signing up or getting more information, email sohillssportsclub@protonmail.com/. A website for the league is currently under construction.

SoHill Sports Club Inc. is a Florida not-for-profit corporation, registered in May 2022. Its officers include Manley, Herbert Gardner, Star Manley and Nerissa Gardner.

About the founder

Corey Manley, 43, is an experienced softballer, having played on the diamond for more than 20 years. He’s a former travel ball player, who currently plays the position of pitcher. Manley lives in the Riverview area with his wife, two children and a lab mix named Lucky.

He is president and director of the Riverview Softball League for adults 18 and older in 2021. Co-ed play takes place on Sundays at the Larry Sanders Progress Village Sports Complex in Tampa, and men’s teams play on Saturdays at Ruskin Northside Baptist Church. If interested in this league, visit www.riverviewsoftballleague.com/.