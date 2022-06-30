Help fight cancer one step at a time

By LOIS KINDLE

This year’s annual Sun City Center Mini-Relay is set for July 29, and organizers are hoping you will “rally your troops” to help the American Cancer Society fight the country’s second-leading cause of death.

“The mini-relay was inspired five years ago by the courageous battle of my nephew, Ken Hawkins, who was battling colon cancer at the time,” said Connie Lesko, the event’s founder. “He has since passed away, but the relay continues to be a day of hope for those on this difficult journey and a celebration for those who have beaten the disease.”

Lesko said the HawkinsStrong team continues to participate every year.

“It’s important to me and it was to Kenny for people to understand the importance of prevention for all kinds of cancer,” Linda Hawkins said. “In supporting events like these, people help build awareness and fund new interventions and important research.

“Our family continues to do this to spread awareness and honor Kenny,” she said.

St. Andrew Presbyterian Church stepped up to be the event’s signature sponsor this year. Other major sponsors include Watson Clinic Dermatology, Edward Jones and the Military Order of World Wars.

St. Andrew is a new venue for 2022. All activities will take place indoors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in air-conditioned comfort at 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W, Sun City Center. There’s ample parking for all, plenty.

As always, the event will include an opening ceremony, survivors lap and free ticket for lunch on site, American heroes lap for veterans and first responders, and an all-teams lap. It will also feature food, a local high school JROTC honor guard, vendor/sponsors, drawings for prizes and music by cancer survivor Thor Stevens. April Kerbow will return to sing the “National Anthem.”

“It’s not about the walking,” Lesko said. “It’s all about the fundraising.”

According to a recent report by the American Cancer Society, the 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization “exists because the burden of cancer is unacceptably high. We are the only organization that integrates advocacy, discovery and direct patient support to measurably improve the lives of cancer patients and their families.

“Cancer affects everyone,” the report continued, “but it doesn’t affect everyone equally. We are working to ensure everyone has a fair and just opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

The donations raised by teams at this year’s mini-relay will be used to fund and conduct research; support a live, 24/7 helpline; and enable cancer patients and their families to get the resources they need. These include free transportation and a place to stay near hospitals where they receive treatment. It also funds a live, 24/7 helpline.

Last year’s mini-relay raised $12,000. This year’s goal is $15,000, and you can help meet or exceed that goal.

There are a number of ways to show your support: become a sponsor, register as a survivor, form a team or join one, host a vendor booth or simply come out to enjoy the ceremonies and root for the teams who walk. Since the theme is “Rally your troop to fight cancer,” everyone is invited to wear red, white and/or blue.

You can also attend one of these upcoming fundraisers taking place before the mini-relay:

• Bingo Brunch, July 7 at 10 a.m. St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W, Sun City Center. Play 10 games for $20, includes basic brunch and opportunity to win prizes.

• Bingo & Beer, July 8 at 2 p.m., Freedom Plaza Auditorium, 1010 American Eagle Blvd., Sun City Center. Play 10 games for $20, includes a beer, salty snack and chance to win prizes.

• Mark Ralston Legends of Country Concert, July 14 at 2 p.m., Freedom Plaza Auditorium, 1010 American Eagle Blvd., Sun City Center. Admission is $10 per person.

RSVP for any or all of these events by calling Kim Bauer at 813-344-9213 or Connie Lesko at 813-927-1147. Tickets are also available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza. Call 813-634-5111. Make your tax-deductible check to the American Cancer Society.

For more information on the Sun City Center Mini-Relay or to sign up a team, visit relayforlife.org/suncitycenterfl/, call event chairman Brian Bower at 813-546-4603, co-chairwoman Sarah Baez at 941-586-3033 or Lesko at 813-927-1147.