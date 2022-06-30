CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

We all love celebrations. By “we,” I mean me. But let’s pretend we all do. As I’m writing this, I just came home from my mother’s birthday party. And it is also my two rescue kittens’ birthdays, as well. So Happy Birthday to Max, Sammi and Mojito today. Lots of cake, lots of presents with a couple of empty boxes thrown in for Sammy and Mojito. Hey, it’s the thought that counts, and the kittens think the boxes are their new condos and are overjoyed.

If we’re looking ahead to the holidays in July, we know July 4th is the big one. But we also have the silly ones. I am not sure who makes them up, but they’re on a list you can Google….so they must be real. Let’s take a look and see what we like. July 1 is Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day. That sounds like we need to head over to Jack’s Shack – they are the masters of creative ice creams. July 13 is National French Fry Day. Well, then we need to stop by our members at McDonalds and order those fries – my personal favorites.

July 14 is Macaroni and Cheese Day. Never had the Mac and Cheese at BubbaQues? Get on over there for a treat. July 19 brings on National Daiquiri Day. I’m pretty sure Salty Shamrock can mix a cold one up for you! I hesitate to even mention this next one, but the second week in July is Nude Recreation Week. If you are visiting the chamber offices during that week, I would appreciate it if you could wear shoes.

The wacky holiday list claims that July 24 is Tell An Old Joke Day. But as our chamber members know, Trustee Hal Jeffery tells an old joke every time you are around him. And finally, July 24 is Take Your Houseplant for a Walk Day. Seriously, if I see you walking the streets clutching your houseplant, I will stop you and drive you home. That is something I cannot support.

But there is more going on around town in July. Our member businesses are all busy with fundraisers, sales, specials and events they want you to attend. How can you find about these awesome events to fill your days and nights? Well, if you are a member, I send out fliers every Tuesday with all the events going on around town. Not a member yet? You’ve got two options. First is the infamous chamber door. It is a thing. We post all the events our members are sponsoring on that special door. Just stop in the chamber office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to gaze at the amazing numbers of events coming up in our community. Second? This very paper, The Observer News. It is another great source of what’s happening in and around our community.

So whether you want serious or silly, there’s plenty to do in July. Stay tuned for my update coming soon about the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life July 29 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. I’ll be there ready to kick cancer’s butt – will you?

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.