Obituaries for the week of June 23, 2022

Franklin D. Davis

Franklin D. Davis (Mickey), born Nov. 8, 1932, in Evening Shade, Arkansas, died June 10, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Catherine; seven children; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one brother.

Mickey and Cathie traveled the world, played and won games of all sort, square danced and made life-long friends.

Mickey, a 22 year Navy and Air-force veteran, then retired from a second career as a master mechanic from FPL. He could reverse engineer anything. He was an athlete, Eagle Scout, brilliant mathematician, craftsman, but best known for his sense of humor, fairness and integrity.

Mickey was the perfect example of what a man is supposed to be, who loved and provided for his family everyday. Truly Loved. Irreplaceable.

Robert Howard Trivus MD, PhD.

Robert Howard Trivus, MD, PhD., 86, of Sun City Center, Fla., died May 22, 2022, at home.

Bob was a physician and a photographer, which enabled him to see (and experience) life through two distinctly different lenses. John Keats’ “Ode on a Grecian Urn” notwithstanding: beauty isn’t always truth(ful), and truth is certainly not always beauty(ful). Bob knew that, of course, but the search for both fueled his dual passions.

So, what did Bob see?

Dr. Burstein says, “Bob saw suffering, and he saw that he could help. Initially, he chose to work at state-run facilities where the recompence was mediocre, but the actual rewards were beyond measure.” TRUTH: the need was too great for a man of Bob’s compassion to ignore. Eventually he determined, the need was great in private practice as well.

Sue remembers, “Wherever in the world Bob was (and he traveled the world), Bob was lagging behind the group because he found BEAUTY in places most never thought to look: a marble stair worn to a shiny concave by nineteen centuries of use, a forlorn frog searching for food and friends. Bob saw these things always.”

Louise observed, “If Hemingway’s statement (“The world breaks everyone but many are strong at the broken places.”) is TRUTH, it is because of talented, determined and self-sacrificing professionals such as Dr. Bob.”

Bob was married to Heather, the love of his life, for 32 years. They lived in Pittsburgh, Pa., for 20 years before they moved to Sun City Center to continue their private practices. He did psychiatric consults at two hospitals and mentored medical students for a month at a time. He is survived by six children, Charlene, Dena (m. Jimi), Bill (m. Christie), Natalie (m. Michael), Todd (m. Karen), David; 12 grandchildren, Chryssa, Grant, Kelly, Nicole, Justin, Mara, McKade (m.Katelyn), Ryan, Alyssa, Katie, Rachel and Lucas; and three great-grandchildren, Summer, Hunter and Ava.

A celebration of life will take place at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. Donations can be made in his honor to the National Association for the Mentally Ill and Drexel University.

If ever a man was worthy of William Wordsworth’s assessment (“…that best portion of a good man’s life, his little nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love”), it would be Dr. Bob.

Herman (Mac) McNabb

Herman (Mac) McNabb, age 76, passed away April 23 at Hospice House in Sun City Center. He was a Navy veteran and was born in Nashville, Ga. He lived in Apollo Beach with his wife of 55 years. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to watch Nascar, drag racing and football.

Mac is survived by his wife Colleen; daughter, Shannon Lokken (Chad); sons, Rick Reeves (Deb), Keith Reeves; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Mac loved life and his family, and we will forever love and miss him dearly.

Kenneth R. Credito

Kenneth R. Credito, a resident of Sun City Center, Fla., died unexpectedly on June 19 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Darlene; his two children, Candace (Mike Tarro) and Brian (Melissa); and three grandchildren, Bradley and Brady Credito and Rocco Tarro.

Ken was born in Mt. Carmel, Pa., and lived in the Fallston, Md., area for 40 years. He proudly served in the US Army (82nd Airborne Division – SGT) during the Vietnam War and was a Bronze Star recipient. Ken worked in the construction industry and owned Credito Contracting for 25 years, specializing in structural concrete.

Ken loved sports and refereed basketball and football in the Harford County area for over 20 years. He was an avid Orioles fan even after moving to Florida.

Ken moved to Sun City Center in 2014, where he enjoyed being an active member of the community, playing golf and enjoying social activities. His hobbies also included building model planes and sharing his love of cooking with his family.

Viewing will be held at Sun City Center Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 28, from 2 to 5 p.m.