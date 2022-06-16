Obituaries for the week of June 16, 2022

Michelle Marie Dye

Michelle Marie Dye born Nov. 24, 1981, in Tampa, Fla., passed unexpectedly in her Riverview home on June 7, 2022.

A beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend, she is survived by her children; Alysa Marie (12) and Cody Dean (10); her mother, Dianna Gorby; brother, James Feiler; and sister, Lois Villarreal.

Michelle was a light in this world. Her kindness and compassion will be something to be missed. She touched so many hearts and would give the shirt off her back for someone in need. There is no doubt that the world feels a little darker without her in it. She will be dearly missed.

Michelle is preceded in death by her husband of 13 years, David Dean Dye (48). Best friends together in this life and the next, for eternity. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Julie Ann Byrn

Julie Ann Byrn, 63, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed June 7, 2022.

Julie was an amazing cook. She loved her grandkids and celebrated all holidays with them with our house fully decorated. She was very caring, loving and the rock of our family.

She leaves behind her husband, Warren Byrn; her son, Jonathan (Erica) Foster; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Julie will be missed by many and forever in our hearts. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Mavise Louise Miller

Mavise Louise Miller, 79, born in Alabama on March 20, 1943, passed away on June 2, 2022, in Sun City Center, Fla., passing peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her three daughters, Rachel Hartley, Sheila Miller, Theresa Miller; her son, Olon Miller; her two son-in-laws; her nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; her brothers, Bobby Thomas and Billy Thomas, and their families; and her sister, Moline Rudd, and her family.

She was welcomed into glory by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her family members who have gone on before her.

Lori Suzanne Mays Doozan,

Lori Suzanne Mays Doozan, 57, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on May 26, 2022. She was born June 1,1964, in Flint, Mich., and was the daughter of Paul and Darlene Mays of Apollo Beach, Fla. Lon is survived by her husband, Tom Doozan; daughter, Julia Daniel (Zach); son, Peter Doozan; parents, Paul and Darlene Mays; brother, Tim Mays (Vickie); niece, Hannah Golliher (Kolby); and nephew, David Mays.

Lori graduated from the University of South Florida with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She was a teacher at Ruskin Elementary and Apollo Beach Elementary for several years, which she really enjoyed.

Lori was married to Tom Doozan for 37 years. He was the PGA Pro at the Apollo Beach Golf Course. Lori enjoyed being involved with her husband at the golf course, making lasting friendships with the golfers.

Lori’s relationship with the Lord was extremely important to her. Her passion was to help young moms develop a relationship with Christ.

Because of that, she formed Bible study groups with young moms. This led to deep and lasting friendships. Lori also loved to decorate her house for all seasons and travel with her family, and she loved their farmhouse in North Carolina, where she found peace and joy in her garden, flowers and, especially, the mountains.

Lori fought the fight; she finished the race and she kept the faith!

A memorial service will be held on July 7 at 10 a.m. at Bell Shoals Church of Apollo Beach.