Riverview chamber’s Taste of GRCC open to community at large

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Back for a second year, more than 70 food and beverage establishments have signed up to participate in the Taste of GRCC, set to run through June and organized by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual taste last year was re-imagined to include both the public and chamber membership in the annual event, which since its inception had been held at the chamber’s June monthly membership meeting.

Following last year’s success with a “virtual-ish” and all-inclusive event, chamber officials decided to keep a good thing going, and again with a social media presence and Suncoast Credit Union as the returning presenting sponsor.

“The Taste of GRCC is such a fun thing to do in the month of June,” said Theresa Smith-Sharkey, owner of Your Pie, off Bloomingdale Avenue in Brandon, in a Facebook video promoting the event. “We want people to go out and eat, and it’s open to everybody in the community.”

To participate, diners and shoppers earn one prize drawing entry for each verified dine-in, takeout and order delivery, which can be documented one of two ways.

One way is to post a photo of each meal or item purchased on the Taste of GRCC Facebook Group page, then tag the respective food and beverage establishment and add the hashtag #tasteofgrcc.

The second option is to email taste@riverviewchamber.com with the photo (or photos) of the item or items purchased, which should note as well the entrant’s name and where the photo was taken.

Whichever option is chosen, the process for winning follows four simple directives: Order, eat, submit, repeat.

Prize winners will be posted on the Taste of GRCC Facebook Group. Each prize has a minimum value of $25, and there is a limit of one prize per participant.

“You’re going to get wonderful food, plus we’re going to [award] prizes,” said Kendra Wilson, a Suncoast Credit Union branch manager, in the Facebook video. She noted the weekly “Win-It Wednesday” prize drawing and “the grand prize, which is an event at Topgolf,” off Palm River Road in Riverview.

As of June 6, the following business participants had donated gift cards valued at $100 or more: 3 C’s Catering /Café Delanie, Bubba Que’s, Cali Café, Chick-fil-A Riverview, Cold Stone Creamery (Riverview), Crispers, Frankie’s Italian Deli, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Hunter’s Brunch Shack, Kazbor’s Sports Grille, McCart & Tesmer P.A. and Uncle Louie G – 301.

To keep up-to-date on sponsors, prizes and participating food and beverage establishments, view and join the Taste of GRCC Facebook Group page. Visit also the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce web site.

As of June 5, participating restaurants and food and beverage businesses included as well Acropolis Greek Taverna (Winthrop), Aldi (Big Bend and Riverview), The Alley At SouthShore, Babe’s Pizza (Brandon), Bahama Breeze Island Grille, Beanie’s Bar Sports Grill, Bin + Board (Brandon), Brandon Crossroads Bowl, C & J Speciality, Cali Aji (U.S. Highway 301), Chill Cawfee, Cigars on the Boulevard, Culver’s of Riverview (Boyette Road), Datz Restaurant Group (Winthrop), Donovan’s, Donut NV (Tampa/Riverview), Eat Smart Healthy Vending, Eggs Up Grill (U.S. Highway 301), Finn’s Dockside Bar & Grill, Firehouse Subs (Riverview), Fred’s Market Restaurant (Riverview), Fresh Goodness, Glory Days Grill (Riverview), Gran Agave, Hen’s Roose d/b/a McAlister’s Deli (Gibsonton), IHOP Restaurants (Bloomingdale Avenue) and Jerry’s Dockside Bar and Grill.

Also, LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookies, Little Habana Café, Lupton’s Restaurants and Catering, Maple Street Biscuit Company, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Outback and Carrabba’s Express (U.S. Highway 301), Papa John’s (Riverview), Panera Bread (Big Bend Road), Pink Door Bakery, Pinot’s Palette (Brandon), The Popcorn Spot, River’s Edge Enterprises, Roll N Crab, Ruth’s Café Breakfast & Lunch, Sam’s Club Store No. 4801 (Riverview), Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, Tampa Bay Food Trucks, Tiki Docks, Topgolf USA (Brandon), Walmart Store No. 5300 (Gibsonton), Winn-Dix- Store No. 2475 (U.S. Highway 301), Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q, Winthrop Liquors, Wolfe’s Produce Market, Xscape Theatres, Your Pie, Zaxby’s (Gibsonton), 22 Moons Antiques and Tea Room, and 7-Eleven (Belmont, Boyette and McMullen, and U.S. Highway 301 and Big Bend).

For more, visit www.riverviewchamber.com or call 813-234-5944. Email submissions to taste@riverviewchamber.com/. The Taste of GRCC Facebook Group page is at www.facebook.com/groups/tasteofgrcc2022/.