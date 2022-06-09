Memorial Day Tribute honors deceased area veterans

By PHYLLIS HODGES

The Kings Point Veteran Theater was packed on Memorial Day with over 500 people there to honor Sun City Center’s 132 veterans who had passed away in the past year. The tribute began with a procession of program participants and guests, led by Grand Marshal Lt. Col. Benny Blackshire, U.S. Army (Ret).

“This is both a day of celebration and grief, reflecting honor on our heroes and grieving their tragic loss,” said Master of Ceremonies Lt. Col. Charles Conover. U.S. Army (Ret), vice commander-in-chief of the SCC Chapter of Military Officers of World Wars (MOWW). In his opening remarks, he pointed out Florida is home to 1.5 million of 20 million U.S. veterans and expressed pride in all the area military groups who worked together to make the Memorial Day Tribute possible. He extended gratitude to the many other organizations who participated, the Kings Point staff for their diligence in setting up the venue and to the honored guests for their attendance.

Guest speaker was Col. DJ Reyes, U.S. Army (Ret), an advocate for Veterans Treatment Court, the special needs community and human trafficking victims. He began his remarks by explaining the meaning of Memorial Day and an excerpt from the Gettysburg Address, which, he said, remains applicable today. “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion.”

Reyes talked passionately about our armed service members who didn’t return and those at home they left behind. “To me, what makes their deaths all the more tragic is that most were young. They had more future ahead than past them. They were fit, energetic and often seen as invincible,” he said. Reyes then related heartbreaking experiences from his days in Iraq where young comrades fell in battle.

He included in his remarks this plea. “We need to focus on what unites us, not things that divide us. We need to embrace our diversity as strength.” He said this is how we honor the memory of every young American who fought and died without ever getting to cast a vote. About future conflicts in the future and those who will serve and give their lives, he urges our commitment to ensuring that they “…go forth with our full backing and support, our conscious approval and that we truly believe the sacrifices they’ll make are necessary and that we will care for them and at the very worst, should they pay the ultimate sacrifice, we shall honor them by living up to our promise of caring for their widows/widowers and their orphans.”

The Trinity Baptist Church Choir, directed by Rev. Bob Walker (USAF Veteran), was again on hand to present its Salute to the Armed Forces and other musical interludes. Lt. Col. Paul Wheat, U.S. Army (Ret), led the Rendering Bell Honors, and Captain Harry Benter, U.S. Navy (Ret), offered both invocation and benediction prayers. The Living Flag Tribute, always a poignant part of the program, was especially moving. As each of the 132 names was called, a flag bearer stood, as did family and friends of the deceased.

At the conclusion of the program, Grand Marshall Blackshire led a contingent outside for a wreath-laying ceremony with the American Flag flying. proudly above.