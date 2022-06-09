Family doctor joins Absolute Surgical Specialists

By LOIS KINDLE

Dr. Randall Sehres, a family physician who believes in building strong doctor-patient relationships, is now seeing patients in the greater Sun City Center area. After more than two decades of serving patients in Tampa and Brandon, he recently joined the medical practice of his friend, Dr. Craig Amshel, owner of Absolute Surgical Specialists, 1046 Cypress Village Blvd., Ruskin.

Sehres, 54, is an award-winning, board-certified doctor of family medicine with more than 25 years of clinical experience. He specializes in an array of services for both men and women ages 16 and older, including treatment for and management of acute and chronic diseases; preventative health care; geriatrics; mental health and orthopedic issues, like arthritis, joint, neck and back pain; skin conditions; and muscle strains. He accepts most insurances, including Medicare.

Sehres was born and raised in Miami and earned his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine in 1993. He completed his residency in family medicine three years later at Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore, Md.

He served in the Air Force until 2000, achieved the rank of major and was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. There he cared for active duty military personnel and their families, served as deputy chief medical officer of the base’s Mobile Military Hospital, was instrumental in developing the military’s first Preventative Health Care Program for its active duty force in 1999 and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal and Air Force Achievement Medal for Meritorious Service.

In 2002, he founded Brandon Family Medical Care.

“Unfortunately, in 2018, I faced a difficult tragedy when I lost my 24-year-old son, Scott,” Sehres said of his only child. “My heart was broken. I had to find the strength to reach out for help and decided to take time off from practicing.”

“During [the sabbatical], I was able to regain my sense of peace and understanding, as well as a renewed spirit to want to practice medicine again,” he said.

A local hospital bought his practice in Brandon, but it wasn’t really a good fit for the doctor.

“I didn’t want to be part of a large practice or become employed by a hospital-owned entity,” he said, noting these types of settings depersonalize health care. “Instead, I decided to join my colleague, Dr. Craig Amshel, to provide a more personalized and patient-centered experience for my patients. After almost two years, I’m ready to return and make a difference in my patients lives.

“What I find most rewarding about family medicine,” he continued, is taking care of patients and their issues over time, getting to know their families and developing a doctor-patient relationship.”

The Lakewood Ranch resident is a fellow of the American Board of Family Medicine and an active member of both the Florida Academy and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

To make an appointment with him, call 813-633-0081.