Obituaries for the week of June 2, 2022

Richard Gingrich

Richard (Dick) Gingrich, of Sun City Center, went home with his Lord and Savior on May 15, 2022, at the age of 84.

He was born in Harrisburg, Pa., on Jan. 2, 1938, the son of Earl and Mary (Mumma) Gingrich.

He grew up in Harrisburg, graduating in 1956 as a member of the first graduating class of Central Dauphin High School. Dick served in the US Navy on board the USS Strong from 1956 to 1960 as an electrical technician. He was employed by Standard Rim Company as warehouse manager.

He is predeceased in death by his parents; his brothers, Earl, Bob and Jim; and his sisters, Phyllis (Snyder), Loretta (Cutman) and Mary (Smith). His sister Marion (Knight) is his only surviving sibling. Dick enjoyed going on cruises and listening to country music. He will be greatly missed by his neighbors and friends of his church family at SJD Episcopal Church.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; daughters, Wendy Sue (Lightner), Ann Marie (Fuller) and Stephanie (Ahrns); and his son, Paul (Miller). He leaves behind seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at SJD Episcopal Church in Sun City Center.

Kathryn A. Collins

Kathryn Adele Kohlmaier Collins passed away on April 21 at her home in Kings Point. “Katy” was born in Pontiac, Mich., on Dec. 23, 1940. She is survived by her children, Jonathan Randolph, Bryan Matthew and Kristan Adele, as well as stepchildren, Cathy Lee and Robert Jeffrey. She had loving childhood memories of summers spent with her mother’s parents and siblings on the coast of Lake Huron.

Katy was a military wife for 47 years and worked for the U.S. Embassy in both Morocco and Somalia. She was a longtime volunteer for Hospice and began the Pet Therapy Program in this area. Katy and her adopted stray dog, “Keeper,” were regular visitors at care homes and residences all around the south county area.

We will always miss her sunny spirit, her ever-caring way and her warm, genuine smile.

A memorial service will be held at St. John Devine Church, 1015 E Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center, Fla., June 18 at 2 p.m.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to aspca.org/, Lifepath Hospice or Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort at 1528 27th St. SE, Ruskin, FL 33570.

Jean E. Cuzzi

Jean E. Cuzzi, 86, of Sun City Center, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Lifepath Hospice House. Born May of 1936 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Stella (Parauka) Pierce. Jean worked as a manufacturing supervisor for Bryant Electric/Westinghouse until she retired after 28 years. She was caring, loving and selfless, putting everyone else’s needs before her own.

Jean, along with her husband and family, enjoyed many camping trips, their canine companions and being actively involved in her church. She will be remembered and missed by her husband of 67 years, Ermen Cuzzi; her children, Frank, Anthony, Vincent and Joanne; her cherished grandchildren, Anthony, Taylor, Gino, Jessica, Kevin, Kristen and Joseph; her sisters, Mimi, Patricia, Joyce and Delores.

Services were held Friday, May 27, 2022, at Prince of Peace, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573. The family has requested donations be made in Jean’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’ Hospital at www.stjude.com/. Arrangements have been entrusted to Skyway Memorial Funeral Home, 5200 US Hwy. 19N, Palmetto, FL 34221, www.skywaymemorial.com/.

William Palmer

William (Bill) Palmer, 95, of Sun City Center, passed away on May 1, 2022.

Bill grew up in Ridgefield Park, N.J., where his father was school superintendent. Bill started out at Rutgers University until he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Germany. On his return he completed his Bachelors Degree at Rutgers, Married Doris Stelling, taught in Potsdam, N.Y., and received his masters degree at St. Lawrence University. He spent 35 years at Hewlett-Woodmere School District in Long Island, N.Y., teaching history, economics, then as an assistant principal.

Bill loved traveling in RV campers and motor homes, and he enjoyed sailing, too.

The family requests donations be made to Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, or to the Aston Gardens At The Courtyards library, 231 Courtyards Blvd., Sun City Center.