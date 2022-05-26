South Shore Hospital honors nurses, caregivers

By LOIS KINDLE

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital celebrated its nurses and caregivers May 6 to 12 and May 9 to 14 during National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week.

The festivities included a variety of special activities to honor the hard work, passion and dedication of the people who, on a daily basis, give their all in caring for others.

“Nurses Week and Hospital Week are opportunities for us to celebrate our caregivers and thank them for the countless hours they sacrifice for our patients,” said hospital CEO Sheldon Barr. “I thank them for their commitment and for showing up each and every day to provide compassionate care to the community.”

Lisa Howard, vice president of human resources, agreed.

“These are the times where we can go above and beyond to recognize our caregivers for the hard work, dedication and many hours of keeping our community members safe,” she said, noting South Shore Hospital nurses and staff provide “selfless care to the most vulnerable for more hours than we expect.

“We are able to show gratitude to each and every hospital employee with small gifts of appreciation and events,” she continued. “We can’t thank them enough or share how truly valuable they are to the South Shore community.”

During Nurses Week, May 6 to 12, the nursing staff was treated to coffee and breakfast, a complimentary coffee bar and biscotti and free BBQ lunch; HCA logo clipboards, markers and lights; free ice cream provided by Cold Stone Creamery in Riverview; and free Hawaiian Ice from Jack’s Shack in Sun City Center. On May 9, HCC South Shore students visited and drew motivational sidewalk art.

Representing the Greater Sun City Center RN Club and Side by Side Stampers club, retired registered nurse Audrey Vietzke participated in a Blessing of Hands ceremony – a nursing tradition that honors the healing touch nurses provide and the spiritual aspect of their care. Afterwards she presented handmade cards, created by the Stampers and notated by members of the RN Club, to the nurses present. “We did them because nurses are [often] overworked and understaffed, especially during COVID,” Vietzke said. “We wanted to support them and show our appreciation with expressions of our gratitude.”

Their gifts were appreciated.

“The cards were so touching,” said Alissa Kostyk, South Shore Hospital’s director of communications and community engagement. “The messages in them went way beyond simply saying, ‘Thank you.’ They honored the time nurses give, the sacrifices they and their families make and the service they provide to the community.”

Hospital Week included “Spirit Day” on May 13, when all caregivers were asked to wear HCA Healthcare blue and orange. Day shift personnel were treated to pizza, and those working the night shift enjoyed cupcakes provided by South University in Tampa and the hospital.

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital is at 4016 Sun City Center Blvd., Sun City Center.