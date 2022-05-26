Obituaries for the week of May 26, 2022

Paul A. Stammen

Paul Anthony Stammen, 86, of Sun City Center, Fla., and, formerly, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away suddenly while vacationing in Las Vegas, Nev., on May 6, 2022.

He was born in Celina, Ohio, on May 27, 1935, the son of John and Odelia Stammen.

Paul grew up in St. Henry, Ohio. He had a full life, setting records in high school. He was a town legend. After high school he was drafted as a catcher by the Brooklyn Dodgers and played four years in their minor league farm system. While playing for the Dodgers, he met and married Shirley Barga. After his baseball career ended, Paul went to Barber College and then opened up his business in Vandalia, Ohio, where they raised their family. In 1999, after 40 years of practice, he and Shirley moved to Sun City Center. They were avid golfers and enjoyed 15 years playing and enjoying family and friends.

They had been married for 58 years when she passed away in 2013. Throughout their years together, they traveled extensively and were very involved in their children’s interest and activities.

In 2014 he met Sally while being a Eucharist Minister at Prince of Peace Church. They married Feb. 28, 2015, and enjoyed seven years together, playing golf and bridge, traveling and enjoying many sporting events together.

While in Ohio, Paul was involved in many community and charitable organizations.

He is survived by his wife, Sally; three sons, Craig (Vicky), Kenny (Kathy), Paul (Suzie); daughter Cindy (Bryan) Ross; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and step-children, Sue Ellen Duffy, Brian (Cilla) Hinchey, Kevin (Gwen) and Stephen (Elaine); and one great-grand child.

He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, and brothers, Don, Ralph (Cappy), Pete, Dan and Millie.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Prince of Peace Church, Sun City Center on Thursday, June 2, 10 a.m. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Lifepath Hospice, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573 or Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio.

Pearl I. Pena

Pearl Irene (Davis) Pena went home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida. Youngest daughter of Travis Davis and Lela (Simpson) Davis. She is survived by her son, Dwight McDonald, who has cared for her dearly for many years, and daughters Phyllis Hoover (Harry) and Rita (Suralis) Mudgett. She is also survived by her baby brother—Kenneth Joe Davis (Joyce) and many grandkids, nieces, nephews and loving friends. She was proceeded in death by her mama and daddy; husband, Julio Peña; son, Mitchell Flynn; sister, Mary “Corrinne” Lambert; and brother, John Travis Davis.

Irene loved fishing with her daddy and her children and loved white button daisies and roses. She loved all of God’s creatures and couldn’t fathom seeing an animal suffer. Through the years she helped every kind of animal, from squirrels to possums, recover from injury and showed love and compassion to them. Irene’s dog, her sweet Angel, passed shortly after she did.

Irene worked at the historic Seabreeze Restaurant in Tampa and volunteered many years with her friends to help raise money for the Riverview Volunteer Fire Department. One way she did that was by preparing food to sell at the Firehouse Bingo, along with her best friend, Edna Davis. She dressed up as a “Happy Clown” for the Riverview Days Parade for many years to bring joy to others.

William Palmer

William (Bill) Palmer, 95, of Sun City Center, passed away on May 1, 2022.

Bill grew up in Ridgefield Park, N.J., where his father was school superintendent. Bill started out at Rutgers University until he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Germany. On his return he completed his bachelors degree at Rutgers, married Doris Stelling, taught in Potsdam, N.Y., and received his masters degree at St. Lawrence University. He spent 35 years at Hewlett-Woodmere School District in Long Island, N.Y., teaching history, economics and, then, as an assistant principal.

Bill loved traveling in RV campers and motor homes, and he enjoyed sailing, too.

The family requests donations be made to Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, or to the Aston Gardens At The Courtyards library, 231 Courtyards Blvd., Sun City Center.